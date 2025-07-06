Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that its investment banking division acted as the Sole M&A Financial Advisor on the signing of binding agreements for a $190 million minority stake investment in Alameda Healthcare (“Alameda”), Egypt’s leading private healthcare group, by Development Partners International (“DPI”), in partnership with a consortium of leading institutional investors and prominent development finance institutions. Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda, will remain the group’s majority shareholder following the transaction. The transaction, which is primarily a capital increase, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

This cornerstone foreign direct investment, currently in its final stages, represents the largest of its kind in Egypt’s healthcare sector, reinforcing investor confidence in backing resilient and fast-growing businesses across the country. The transaction, primarily being a capital increase in Alameda, will result in foreign currency proceeds entering Egypt’s local banking system and support the company’s growth in Egypt and GCC markets.

Commenting on the transaction, Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “We are honored to have led this landmark transaction as the Sole M&A Financial Advisor, attracting $190 million for a significant minority stake in one of the leading and fast-growing healthcare platforms in the region. The transaction marks a proud moment for EFG Hermes as we support a national healthcare champion led by Dr Fahad Khater in executing a transformative capital raise that will enable the platform's journey to grow and scale across the region. This transaction underscores our capabilities to deliver on our advisory to our clients on landmark M&A transactions across Egypt and the broader region, as it follows a series of M&A deals that we have advised on in the last 18 months with an aggregate value exceeding $2.5 billion.”

Since the beginning of the year, EFG Hermes has advised on 4 M&A transactions, 7 DCM transactions, and 7 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

This investment aims to consolidate Alameda’s position as a national healthcare leader while enabling its strategic expansion across Egypt and the wider region. The capital increase will allow the Group to deliver and invest in expanding its hospital operations and clinical capacity, particularly in Egypt and regionally in key markets such as KSA, UAE, and other GCC markets.

About Alameda Healthcare

Established in 1999, Alameda Healthcare is Egypt’s leading private healthcare group, offering patients access to world-class care and cutting-edge treatment options. Through compassionate, personalized medical services delivered across an expanding network of internationally respected hospitals and healthcare institutions, Alameda Healthcare is synonymous with quality care delivered by highly specialized teams of medical professionals who place the patient at the center of everything they do. The company operates with over 1,000 beds and a broad portfolio of healthcare assets, including As-Salam International and Dar Al Fouad hospitals, polyclinics, specialized medical centers, and homecare and diagnostics platforms.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

