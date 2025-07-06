Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG sponsored and presented the Best Overall Prizes to the winning teams at the 21st Annual Chemical Engineering Plant Design Competition, organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University.

Since its inception in 2004, this annual contest provides Qatar University students with world-class engineering experience and develops the next generation of engineering talent.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al-Thani, QatarEnergy LNG Chief Engineering & Projects Officer, and Associate Professor Dr. Mohammed Al-Marri, Head of Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University, presented prizes to the winning teams during a special ceremony recently held at QatarEnergy LNG Doha Head Office. Each team presented a brief presentation about their plant design project and the innovative solutions they have developed.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al-Thani, QatarEnergy LNG Chief Engineering and Projects Officer, delivered opening remarks on behalf of the company.

Supporting and encouraging education is a cornerstone of QatarEnergy LNG’s Corporate Social Responsibility program and its commitment to premier performance.

QatarEnergy LNG firmly believes that by investing in the next generation of engineers, the company is shaping the future of the energy industry and contributing to the greater prosperity and advancement of the nation. This commitment is in alignment with the human, social and economic development pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

QatarEnergy LNG has witnessed a steady growth in both the scale and impact of this competition over the last 21 years. The company is inspired to see young talents rise to the challenge, applying their academic knowledge to real-world problems and demonstrating the creativity and determination that will define the future of our industry.

The event also recognised advisors and representatives from Qatar University including Associate Professor Dr. Mohammed Al-Marri, Professor Fadwa Taher Eljack, Associate Professor Dr. Zeinab Abbas Jawad along with QatarEnergy LNG representative, Eman Elhmoud, Head of Process & Flow Assurance Engineering.

This year's competition was held at Qatar University's Engineering Building and featured eight female teams and five male teams. The competition was of an exceptionally high standard and the top teams were selected by a judging panel comprised of engineering experts in Qatar including Dr. Lina Rueda, Manager of Research and Development at Qatar Shell GTL Limited, Mathew Swatton, Technology Team Lead at Qatar Shell GTL Limited, Jassim Sheikhan, Head of Process Engineering at QatarEnergy LNG, Awad Al-Yafei, Head of Plant Productivity at QAFCO, Ahmed M Homssi, Environmental Manager at QChem, and Sarah Al-Raeesi, Senior APC Engineer (POT) - Technical at OryxGTL.

First place was awarded to the team of An’am Abunahia, Roumaissa Belhadj, Sajida Abel, and Noor Al-Najjar for their outstanding design of Qatari Acetic Acid (QATACID) Plant. Their environmentally friendly project focused on the design of a next-generation acetic acid production facility in Mesaieed Industrial City. The proposed plant will utilize the methanol carbonylation process and incorporate advanced technologies such as carbon capture and selective catalytic reduction to substantially reduce emissions. They were supervised by Associate Professor Dr. Zeinab Abbas Jawad.

Second place was awarded to the team of Ibrahim Yousef, Ibrahim Almomani, Sultan Al Jaber, and Ghaith Alqaisi for their innovative design of Methanol Production Plant. The team designed a hybrid methanol production plant that integrates Topsoe’s SynCOR technology with carbon capture and solar-powered electrolysis. The system reuses water from the methanol distillation column for electrolysis, enhancing overall sustainability. This innovative design uses CO₂ and green hydrogen to significantly reduce emissions while maintaining high efficiency. The team was supervised by Professor Fadwa Eljack.

Third place went to the team of Asma Almannai, Maryam Alnuaimi, Amna Alhashmi, and Ohoud Alyafei for their methanol design plant. The IMQC (Innovative Methanol Qatar Company) project focuses on developing an efficient and sustainable methanol production process. The project involves designing a chemical plant on the fictional IMQC planet, considering its unique atmospheric and resource constraints. The team evaluated several process pathways and selected one based on energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental impact. Detailed heat integration, distillation, and utility systems were designed and optimized. Economic, environmental, and safety analyses support the feasibility of the proposed plant. The team was supervised by Professor Fadwa Eljack.

In his official remarks to the guests at the event, Dr. Mohammed Al-Marri, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering at Qatar University, said: “This competition is the department’s flagship event to celebrate our graduating seniors. The seniors compete by presenting their senior design projects to a panel of judges from industry. Working in teams over two semesters, the students develop a simulation-based grassroots design process and complete a range of design tasks, including full process simulation, environmental impact assessment, heat integration, mechanical equipment design, safety analysis, and economic evaluation. This year, the students developed designs for liquefied natural gas, methanol, and acetic acid processes. The Department of Chemical Engineering would like to thank QatarEnergy LNG for their support during the 21st year and we look forward to continued collaboration. We also extend our thanks to the judges."

QatarEnergy LNG is grateful to Qatar University for their academic leadership and commitment to the Plant Design Competition over the last 21 years. This event is an important and unique opportunity for academia and industry to jointly recognize the academic excellence and hard work of these future engineers.

