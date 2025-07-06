100% of students awarded the diploma, scored 26 points and above.

Maryam Perjessy achieved 43 points in the IB Diploma, Ben Gosling 41 points and Umar Suleman 40 points. All of these students have secured places at their first choice universities; Maryam Perjessy to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Michigan, Ben Gosling to study Engineering at University College London and Umar Suleman to study PPE at Warwick University.

Dubai, UAE: Repton School Dubai is delighted to announce another year of outstanding achievements in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The 2024/2025 cohort has delivered exceptional results, with an impressive average score of 35 points, significantly surpassing the global average of 30 points.

A remarkable 100% of Repton Dubai students awarded the diploma achieved over 26 points, while 87% exceeded the global average. These results reflect the school’s continued commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Many of Repton Dubai’s top-performing students exceeded expectations, a couple of examples include Suphia Al Falasi, our highest scoring Emirati student who achieved 39 points, securing her place to study Law at Bristol University. Keira Roberton will likewise go on to study Law at her first choice university, Edinburgh with 37 points. Their successful placements at leading global institutions is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and hard work that defines the Repton community.

Repton Dubai is also proud to highlight the achievements of students heading to top universities across the globe to pursue a wide range of disciplines. This year’s IB cohort has received offers from prestigious institutions such as University College London, Edinburgh University, Kings College London, the University of San Diego and many more.

Top achieving students’ scores and their university destinations included:

Name IBDP Points Destination Subject Maryam Perjessy 43 University of Michigan Chemical Engineering Ben Gosling 41 University College London Engineering Umar Suleman 40 Warwick University PPE Suphia Al Falasi 39 Bristol University Law

Speaking on the success of the graduating class, Michael Bloy, Principal of Repton Dubai School, said: “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements in this year’s IB examinations. These results reflect not only academic rigour, but also the resilience, creativity, and critical thinking our students embody. I congratulate every graduate and thank our dedicated staff and supportive families who have guided them on this journey."

Repton School has long been recognised for its academic heritage and global outlook. In previous years, graduates have secured places at some of the world’s most esteemed universities, including the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Columbia University, Boston University, the University of Edinburgh, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Rated Outstanding by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) since 2014, and featured in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2025 as one of the top 10 in the Middle East, and among the top three schools in Dubai, Repton Dubai remains committed to nurturing well-rounded, globally-minded individuals prepared to thrive in the world’s leading universities and beyond.

For more information on Repton Dubai, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2025.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba, making it the largest school in the region.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait. www.cognita.com