Muscat - Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, has announced the launch of Azura Beach Residences, an exclusive new neighborhood within the prestigious West Point precinct of Al Mouj’s Al Marsa District. Bringing together coastal inspired architecture and resort-inspired living in one of the most sought-after addresses yet, the limited collection is the first in Oman to offer dual-frontage homes with panoramic views of both the ocean and the marina, including direct beachfront access.

Featuring just 309 homes, the Azura Beach Residences includes two apartment buildings with 286 one, two and three-bedroom apartments along with 23 four-bedroom, five-bathroom chalets each with a private plunge pool and three car spaces, each product offering a curated selection of layouts designed for discerning buyers seeking privacy and resort-style living. The homes are characterized by open-plan layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor living designed to capture natural light and embrace the panoramic vistas.

Positioned over 19,500 sqm of absolute beach and oceanfront coastal land, Azura Beach Residences is designed to enrich daily life through a refined balance of space, comfort and earthy connection to the water and beachfront. Residents can unwind at a resort-style infinity pool, stay active in a fully equipped gym designed to promote health and wellbeing, then find calm and relaxation in a landscape amenities deck with an infinity edge pool and unobstructed ocean views to the horizon. The family has the choice to enjoy time across dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas. Completing the lifestyle offering are additional amenities such as a co-working lounge in addition to direct access to both the beach and the marina promenade.

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “Azura Beach Residences reflects our continued commitment to creating homes and places that are not only architecturally distinctive, but thoughtfully integrated into the lifestyle and fabric of Al Mouj Muscat. With its dual-frontage concept and elevated coastal setting, this new community introduces a way of living that is shaped by its surroundings; open, connected and in tune with the natural rhythm of the ocean. It is a response to what today’s residents who are seeking: a place to call home, everyday conveniences, and a sense of belonging in a truly exceptional community.”

Azura Beach Residences is offered with 100% freehold ownership for all nationalities, with residency eligibility extended to buyers and their first-degree relatives. As part of a precinct without an equal, the new neighborhood builds on Al Mouj Muscat’s commitment to shaping communities that deliver long-term value for owners and investors, celebrate quality of place, and reflect a truly integrated way of life.

Register your interest now at almouj.com or call +968 24 53 44 44. Al Mouj Muscat invites you to explore a lifestyle that redefines luxury living and experience why it remains Oman’s most prestigious lifestyle destination.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for 8,000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf course and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.