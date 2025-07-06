Riyadh—The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) today announced that it was awarded a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest continuous pedestrian skyway network. This recognition showcases KAFD’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in urban development and its commitment to creating a sustainable urban destination.

With its sleek and modern architecture and network spanning 15.46 KM, KAFD’s skywalks connect the district’s 95 buildings through 42 interconnected climate-controlled skywalks, enabling year-round pedestrian access. Elevated above ground level and with direct access to Riyadh’s metro network, the skywalks enable workers, visitors and residents to seamlessly navigate KAFD and enjoy panoramic views of its iconic architecture, without worrying about traffic, parking or the weather.

With 30,000 sqm of glass — the equivalent of four FIFA football pitches — and over 3,000 tons of steel used in their construction — equal to the combined weight of ten Boeing 777s — the skywalks represent a significant engineering feat. More than 5 million safe man-hours from 1,200 personnel were required to deliver this record-breaking project.

The skywalks reflect KAFD’s ambition to rethink how people move through and experience the city, making it easier to walk comfortably between work, home, and leisure. They connect a vibrant mix of offices, homes, retailers, restaurants, and entertainment, all designed to offer a more convenient and enjoyable daily experience.

“This recognition by Guinness World Records affirms KAFD as a national platform for transformative urban development,” said Faddy AlAql, Chief Asset Delivery Officer at KAFD DMC.

“Beyond its scale, the skywalk network reflects a future-focused mobility strategy—seamlessly connecting assets, enhancing walkability, and supporting our ambition to deliver a world-class smart city experience.

As the premier business and lifestyle destination in Riyadh, KAFD continues to play a supportive role in attracting business, talent, and innovation—advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and livability goals under Vision 2030.”

For her part, Mbali Nkosi, Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator, noted that: "First set in Minneapolis in 2016, this record has now been redefined by KAFD. In an era where sustainability drives innovation, KAFD’s skyway network sets a new global benchmark for walkable urban design. Guinness World Records celebrates this achievement as a bold step toward smarter, more connected cities. The certificate presentation on 6 July will commemorate this achievement."

KAFD’s world-class infrastructure continues to attract leading global companies. The district is home to more than 90 international and local companies, as well as 19 regional headquarters, including Goldman Sachs, Bain & Company, and PepsiCo.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

