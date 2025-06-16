Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, the UAE-based provider of secure and mission-critical communication solutions. As part of this collaboration, Esharah will supply the TETRA communications system for Burj Azizi, the second tallest tower in the world.

Operating under Nedaa, the professional communications corporation of Dubai, Esharah specializes in deploying high-security telecommunications infrastructure for government and large-scale private sector projects across the United Arab Emirates. The TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) system will ensure seamless, encrypted, and highly reliable communications throughout Burj Azizi, supporting operational efficiency, safety, and emergency responsiveness across the tower’s residential, hospitality, commercial, and leisure components.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are proud to partner with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, a leading name in secure telecommunications, for Burj Azizi. As a landmark project designed to set new global benchmarks in engineering and luxury, the iconic Burj Azizi requires best-in-class systems that match its scale, complexity and sophistication. This partnership will bring about resilient and uninterrupted communication across all operations in the tower, contributing to both safety and performance.”

This strategic agreement marks another step in Azizi’s commitment to delivering innovative and future-ready infrastructure across its developments, reinforcing Burj Azizi’s status as a world-class vertical city and architectural icon.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 725-meter high, 131+ story tower offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section. The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiard, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids’ play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket. Moving up, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units.

Up even higher along this vertical world is an all-suite seven-star hotel, set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai’s standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be another key feature of the hotel. Moreover, the hotel will include a luxury ballroom and a beach club.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the building’s evolution, recognising personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photo, video and graphics.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

