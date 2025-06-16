DUBAI, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced an expansion of its relationship with Autodesk, a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists and production teams. Already an authorized Autodesk distributor in the Levant and RoME (Rest of Middle East) regions, Mindware will now extend its expertise to the Gulf and Saudi Arabia (KSA), bringing Autodesk’s industry-leading solutions to a wider audience and accelerating digital transformation across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), manufacturing, and media & entertainment sectors.

“This is a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with Autodesk,” said Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group. “Our proven expertise in the Levant region has positioned us as a trusted partner, and we are excited to bring that same commitment to the Gulf and KSA. With Autodesk’s world-class solutions and our extensive channel ecosystem, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Mindware will provide a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including partner enablement, technical support, consulting, and go-to-market strategies to drive Autodesk adoption. The partnership will also focus on reseller training, industry-specific workshops, and live demonstrations, ensuring businesses can maximize the benefits of Autodesk’s AI-driven automation, cloud-based collaboration, and data-driven design capabilities.

Globally, Autodesk has been central to delivering the solutions that enable the AECO and manufacturing industry's digital transformation. In the GCC, digital twin technology and smart infrastructure are gaining ground in the AECO sector, as well as in manufacturing, where AI-driven automation is revolutionizing production processes.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Mindware and expand our reach in the GCC,” said Claudette Reuter, Senior Manager, Emerging Markets Channel Sales, at Autodesk. “With Mindware’s regional expertise and strong partner network, we are empowering businesses to embrace innovation, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.”

By expanding their relationship, Mindware and Autodesk are set to accelerate the digital transformation journey of the Gulf and KSA, enabling enterprises to design, build, and innovate with greater speed and intelligence.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

About Autodesk

The world’s designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.