Dubai, UAE – LEOS Developments, a globally recognized leader in luxury real estate, proudly announces the official launch of Weybridge Gardens 5, the latest addition to its acclaimed Weybridge Gardens collection. This architecturally iconic development, in the heart of Dubailand, sets a new benchmark for British design-led, lifestyle-focused living in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.

Weybridge Gardens 5 will feature 168 elegantly appointed residences across 11 storeys, offering a diverse mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Residents will benefit from the convenience of private parking podiums and a grand ground-floor lobby, complete with 24-hour security, concierge services, and a thoughtfully designed co-working space, catering to modern lifestyles that blend home, work, and leisure.

Following the remarkable success of the collection so far, Weybridge Gardens 5 continues the evolution of the brand with a bold and organic design concept. The structure draws inspiration from nature, featuring a geometric, petal-inspired façade enhanced by integrated lighting, curved balconies, and columnar elements that symbolize growth and vitality. Lush landscaping blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature.

“At LEOS Developments, we are committed to creating transformative living experiences that go beyond conventional estate,” said Rui Liu, CEO and Founder of LEOS Developments. “Weybridge Gardens 5 represents our passion for innovative architecture and wellness-focused communities. As Dubailand continues to thrive as a premier lifestyle destination, this development plays a strategic role in raising the standard for residential living in one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts.”

Each apartment is meticulously designed to offer spacious living areas which are modern and functional providing investors, homebuyers and residents with exceptional quality.

Designed as a lifestyle destination, Weybridge Gardens 5 includes signature amenities such as the LEOS Boxing Academy and LEOS Dance Studio. The rooftop sanctuary, aptly named “Rebirth,” channels the ambiance of Tuscany’s natural hot springs. This serene escape features an infinity pool, cascading jacuzzis, a zen-style yoga deck, Baja shelf with in-water sunbeds, and an open-air cinema, along with a BBQ area and authentic Italian pizzeria—perfectly curated for leisure, wellness, and community connection.

Dubailand, spanning over three million square feet, continues to emerge as the top choice for residents and investors with its blend of attractions, green spaces, and proximity to major landmarks. During H1 2025, Dubailand recorded the sale of around 4,000 units valuing AED 3.2 billion, according to Bayut.[1] These figures underscore Dubailand’s position as one of the most promising and high-potential areas for property investment in Dubai.

Weybridge Gardens 5 marks a bold new chapter in LEOS Developments’ vision for elevated living, where architectural innovation meets nature-inspired serenity. Designed for individuals and families who value both aesthetic refinement and vibrant, wellness-driven lifestyles, this landmark development offers sophistication and tranquility in the heart of Dubailand.

About LEOS Developments

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/

