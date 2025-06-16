Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) decided to implement an intensive maintenance plan for its plants to enhance operating conditions, according to a bourse statement.

This step comes as a result of the repercussions of the rising tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the natural gas supplied to the company's plants.

Meanwhile, Abu Qir Fertilizers will disclose any material updates in due time to adhere to the disclosure rules for listed companies in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).