Move reinforces DMCC’s growing role as the most concentrated and dynamic hub for Web3 and emerging technologies in the region

DMCC counts over 3,200 tech companies across its international business district, including over 800 companies within its integrated tech ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced that Bitcoin.com, a global leader in crypto news and education, and self-custodial products, has joined the DMCC Crypto Centre. By establishing its first office in the MENA region in Dubai, this move reinforces DMCC’s leading position as a global hub for Web3 and blockchain innovation.

Located in Uptown Tower, the DMCC Crypto Centre is now home to more than 650 companies operating across every layer of the blockchain and digital asset value chain, including blockchain infrastructure providers, tokenisation platforms, metaverse enablers and major DeFi projects. By offering a full suite of business services, mentoring, access to capital, targeted accelerator programmes and exclusive ecosystem partnerships with global Web3 leaders, the Crypto Centre has become the largest concentration of crypto businesses in the region.

Bitcoin.com has introduced millions of users to the world of digital assets through its accessible education platform and global news site. Its strategic expansion to the region through the Crypto Centre will see it tap into the emirate’s thriving digital economy, while also contributing its global expertise to accelerate the growth of the regional crypto ecosystem.

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems, DMCC, said: “The DMCC Crypto Centre is designed to bring together the brightest minds and most ambitious blockchain companies to build the future digital economy, right here in Dubai. Bitcoin.com’s decision to establish its regional headquarters within our community highlights the global pull of the Crypto Centre and the scale of opportunity that Dubai represents today. With our continued focus on driving innovation, enabling collaboration and connecting our members to new markets, DMCC remains the partner of choice for Web3 companies looking to thrive.”

Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com, added: “The UAE is leading by example when it comes to pioneering crypto solutions. With clear and progressive regulations, a fast-track licensing process and a genuine appetite for innovation, Dubai has created one of the most welcoming environments in the world for Web3 companies. DMCC, in particular, stands out not only for its world-class infrastructure but also for the strength and depth of its crypto ecosystem. We are proud to establish our first MENA office here in Dubai and look forward to building strong partnerships across the region from our new home in DMCC.”

The emergence of Dubai as a global digital asset hub has been driven by a progressive and business-friendly approach to regulation. The launch of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) marked the creation of the first independent regulator dedicated to virtual assets in the world, offering companies clarity, speed and security. This clear regulatory environment, combined with Dubai’s tax-friendly regime and global connectivity, continues to attract major players from across the globe.

DMCC Crypto Centre offers a gateway for Web3 companies to tap into an international business district of more than 25,000 businesses operating across every industry and sector. Today, DMCC counts over 3,200 tech companies, including over 800 companies within its integrated technology and innovation ecosystem which encompasses the DMCC Crypto Centre, DMCC Gaming Centre and DMCC AI Centre.

