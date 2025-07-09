Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has launched the 2025 Summer Camp for Gifted Students under the theme "Skills of Tomorrow". The program officially opened yesterday at Al Shindagha Museum, welcoming around 130 gifted and innovative students from across the UAE. Held over two weeks, the camp provides a specialized learning environment aimed at nurturing future-ready skills, fostering creative thinking, and developing students’ leadership potential.

Following a tour of selected camp activities at the Foundation’s headquarters, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Foundation, stated: “The summer camp for gifted students is a pivotal initiative in our efforts to provide educational and knowledge-based opportunities during the school break. It aligns with the Foundation’s broader commitment to supporting national strategies that empower a generation capable of innovation and global competitiveness. This year’s theme—Skills of Tomorrow—reflects our dedication to creating advanced learning environments that expand students’ knowledge, instill a spirit of entrepreneurship, and cultivate social responsibility. We are proud that this program contributes to preparing promising national talents equipped with the skills and competencies needed to shape the future with confidence and excellence.”

His Excellency also commended the contributions of key partners, including Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, DP World, and the Thukher Social Club, among others, for enriching the program with specialized educational activities.

This initiative is part of the Foundation’s steadfast commitment to empowering gifted students and supporting their academic and personal excellence. It builds on leading international practices in the education and care of gifted learners. The 2025 camp has been thoughtfully designed to integrate both theoretical instruction and practical application, while taking into account the developmental needs and individual differences of students aged 9 to 17.

The camp features a diverse range of advanced fields aligned with future development strategies, including artificial intelligence, programming, smart cities, the Internet of Things, digital design, and robotics. It also includes dedicated programs for families and senior citizens, highlighting the initiative’s broader educational and social dimensions.

Moreover, the camp complements the Foundation’s long-term vision to establish a sustainable national framework for talent development. It is supported by strategic partnerships with leading entities such as DP World and Expo Dubai and aligns with the UAE’s aspirations to foster a competitive knowledge economy and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

Running until July 24, the program offers 12 specialized training tracks spanning scientific and technical skills, along with hands-on workshops and field visits. Highlights include a scientific visit to the Terra Pavilion at Expo Dubai and an applied exploration program at Dubai Maritime City. These programs have been carefully curated to match the capabilities and aspirations of gifted students, with an emphasis on practical engagement, collaborative learning, and the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Summer Camp for Gifted Students stands as one of the Foundation’s flagship initiatives—bridging quality education with advanced technologies in support of sustainable human development. It underscores the Foundation’s continued leadership in empowering the UAE’s creative human capital.