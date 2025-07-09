New leadership appointments aim to drive global growth and competitiveness

Cairo, Egyp t: Prometeon Tyre Group, a global manufacturer of tyres for the commercial, agricultural and OTR sectors, has further enhanced its global organizational structure with the establishment of the new AFME Region, including Egypt as part of Africa and the Middle East. This reorganization aims to further improve local management, increase operational responsiveness, and support growth in key strategic markets.

As part of this development, Stefano Ziliani has been appointed CEO of the AFME Region. The newly established Region includes key markets for Prometeon, notably Egypt, where the Group has one of its four global manufacturing sites and one of its four R&D centers.

Commenting on his appointment, Stefano Ziliani said: “It is an honor to take on this new accountability and lead the development of a region with such great potential. Africa & Middle East markets are strategic for the future of our Group – not only because of the growing demand, but also for the opportunity to create value through proximity, flexibility, and innovation. We will continue to invest in local competencies and capabilities, expanding our footprint, tailored to high-performance solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs.”

About Stefano Ziliani

Stefano Ziliani is an international executive with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing. He joined Prometeon in 2018 and relocated to Egypt in 2021 to lead the company toward an innovative, results-driven model, driving growth in both existing and new markets. Prior to Prometeon, he spent 24 years at Whirlpool and Ariston Thermo across six countries, progressing from local to global roles. He holds degrees in International Economics and Marketing and completed advanced leadership programs in Chicago.

Global Appointments

In parallel with this regional reorganization, Prometeon Tyre Group has also announced three key global leadership appointments to strengthen its top management structure and support the Group’s expansion and innovation efforts: Francesco Antonacci as Chief Commercial Officer, Federica Boscolo as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Antonio Melone as Chief Manufacturing Officer. All three Executives will report directly to the Deputy General Manager, Liang Yuan.

In his new role, Francesco Antonacci, previously CEO of the Europe Region, will head Prometeon’s newly established Global Commercial Division, tasked with driving global growth, strengthening customer relationships, and identifying new business opportunities.

Federica Boscolo, who has extensive international HR experience, will focus on aligning people strategies with business objectives and ensuring that talents remains at the center of the organization’s success.

With significant global manufacturing expertise gained from leading organizations such as Loro Piana, Magneti Marelli, and Whirlpool, Antonio Melone will lead Prometeon’s industrial operations, driving efficiency and enhancing the Group’s market competitiveness.

These organizational developments reflect Prometeon’s commitment to building a stronger, more agile leadership structure to accelerate growth, strengthen its global footprint, and enhance value creation for customers and stakeholders worldwide.