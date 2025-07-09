UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) organised a dedicated strategic retreat to review the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy and Strategy, a pioneering step towards realising the emirate’s vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as the Capital of Quality. The event was attended by representatives of government entities across Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Quality Strategy outlines key objectives aimed at improving service quality, enhancing transparency, and raising efficiency levels through the continuous evaluation and development of existing systems and procedures, with the goal of achieving tangible improvements in the services provided. Clear quality standards will also contribute to strengthening public trust, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to achieving the highest levels of quality. This initiative forms part of QCC’s efforts to realise a comprehensive vision that encompasses all aspects of quality of life across the emirate.

H.E. Eng. Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General at QCC, emphasised the importance of collective efforts in fulfilling Abu Dhabi’s aspirations in the field of quality, which will contribute to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the emirate’s position on the global stage. He affirmed that Abu Dhabi possesses an ambitious vision and a strong will to achieve remarkable accomplishments in the field of quality, expressing the emirate’s aspiration to rank among the world’s top ten on the International Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Yazeedi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, highlighted the importance of this strategic retreat, stating: “Through this strategy, QCC aims to strengthen partnerships and collaboration between government entities across the emirate, which will contribute to improving services, enhancing economic growth, and elevating the overall quality of life in the future. Achieving this requires us to work as one team and foster effective cooperation among all relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, partnerships between the public and private sectors are fundamental to achieving these objectives. It is also essential to conduct a thorough analysis of quality infrastructure gaps at both the national and international levels to guide future efforts.”

Abu Dhabi has made remarkable progress in recent years, with the UAE advancing six positions in the 2024 Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index, issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The UAE moved from 11th to 5th place globally within the category of countries with a GDP ranging from USD 100 billion to USD 1 trillion and ranked 22nd globally across all categories. This achievement reflects the continuous efforts dedicated to realising the nation’s strategic objectives.

At the conclusion of the retreat, all relevant entities agreed to actively participate in the implementation of this strategy, reaffirming the importance of collaboration and coordination to achieve the desired objectives. Together, we can realise our aspirations and elevate the quality of life in Abu Dhabi. Let us begin working towards a brighter future.

About Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is an Abu Dhabi government entity established in accordance with Local Law No. (3) of 2009 to raise the quality of Abu Dhabi’s exports and products traded locally. QCC consists of a council of regulators and industry with a mandate to ensure provision of quality infrastructure in line with global standards.

QCC’s functions are divided into six key areas: developing standards and specifications, capacity building of metrology systems, strengthening testing infrastructure, launching conformity schemes, protecting consumer interests, and ensuring fair trade. QCC’s key stakeholders include regulatory authorities, consumers, retailers and wholesalers, industry, conformity assessment bodies (CABs) and importers.

QCC supports regulators and government organizations through offering quality and conformity facilities, expertise and resources that allow them to implement products safety and compliance requirements and regulations. Additionally, QCC works towards promoting a culture of quality and protecting the interests of consumers. In doing this, QCC seeks to promote Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness to become one of the world's most attractive regions for investments and human capital, and to support the competitiveness of national industries in world markets.