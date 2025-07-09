Dubai, UAE – As the academic year concludes, Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything App, shares a recap of the third academic year for ‘School Rides’ since its launch in Dubai.

School Rides was launched on the Careem app in 2023 in partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), and brings affordable and reliable everyday commutes to students to and from schools around Dubai. This academic year alone, more than 300,000 School rides were facilitated, a significant milestone that underscores its growing popularity, reliability and convenience the service brings.

School Rides – playing a vital role in alleviating the pressures of school transport – has seen widespread adoption across the emirate, catering to students commuting to and from more than 500 educational institutions across Dubai and in various neighborhoods demonstrating comprehensive reach. It had additionally shown widespread appeal across various communities, including Marina, JVC, Al Barsha, Nad El Sheba, and JVT, bringing convenience and accessibility for families across diverse communities around the city.

Parents in Dubai continue to laud the benefits of School Rides, with fixed package prices, ride fares not impacted by peak times, and delivering savings of up to 35% compared to regular bookings. School Rides packages start at AED 260 for 20 rides, valid for 60 days and customized based on the customers’ home and school locations. Furthermore, up to three students from the same location or community can share a ride - as long as no additional stops are needed—offering greater savings, added convenience, and helping reduce traffic by lowering the number of cars on the road.

As safety remains to be a priority for Careem Rides, only experienced and top-rated Captains qualify to use School Rides. Additionally, with a dedicated 24/7 on-call care support team, real-time in-app trip tracking, and instant notifications on trips, parents can enjoy true peace of mind throughout daily school commutes*.

The success of School Rides is a testament to Careem Rides dedication in utilizing technology to bring everyday commuting products that cater to local needs. Most recently, School Rides was awarded a 5-star rating by the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), a recognition that underscores the services’ quality and impact as a result of Careem Rides’ strong partnership and close collaboration with Dubai’s RTA.

Customers interested in purchasing a School Rides package post the summer holidays ahead of the upcoming academic year, can head to the School Rides option available through the Careem Everything app and customize the package based on their home and school location, for reliable and convenient everyday commutes starting from the first day of school.

About Careem Rides

Careem Rides is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Inc, facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes in the MENA region, through a diverse portfolio of offerings through the Careem Everything App. Since launching in the UAE in 2012, we are now available in more than 70 cities in 9 countries across the region, creating flexible economic opportunities for millions of Captains, and facilitating millions of rides in and around cities for customers.

*Children under 8 years old are not permitted to travel alone and must be accompanied by an adult. Those aged 8-11 may use the service with written consent from a parent or guardian, while students 12 and older can travel independently.