Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As part of its ongoing commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting the creative industries in the Kingdom, Juffali Automotive Company, the exclusive general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with the Saudi Fashion Commission and Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) School of Fashion to drive a creative design initiative. The initiative featured two dynamic design-focused workshops, hosted at Juffali’s flagship Centre of Tomorrow Mercedes-Benz showroom in Riyadh, in June 2025.

The initiative brought together two programs that place creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation at their core, featuring The Sneaker Design – 360 Workshop and The Fabric of Creation, led by faculty from the Savannah College of Art and Design’s (SCAD) School of Fashion. Throughout the workshop period, over 60 young Saudi creatives participated in immersive 5-hour sessions that combined conceptual exploration with hands-on design, culminating in a closing ceremony and certification day to celebrate their accomplishments.

This collaboration underscores a shared belief between Juffali, the Fashion Commission, and Mercedes-Benz that design is not merely an academic discipline or profession, but a language that shapes our daily lives, how we move, dress, and express our identity.

Chenghez Khan, CEO of Juffali Automotive, stated, "Design and creativity have always been integral to our values, not only in the cars we represent but also in the culture we strive to foster one that values creative imagination, excellence, and local talent. Supporting initiatives like these is a natural extension of who we are and what we stand for."

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, also stated, "The Fashion Commission is proud to launch two programs aimed at empowering Saudi designers by providing them with an educational environment that integrates creativity with innovation, contributing to the growth of the national fashion ecosystem on a global scale."

The Centre of Tomorrow, launched last year in Riyadh, is not only the largest Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Kingdom, but also a space designed to engage and inspire. Designed in line with the brand’s global flagship showroom language, it serves as a modern environment where innovation, experience, and community converge.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and its focus on developing the creative economy and empowering youth, this initiative exemplifies Juffali’s growing role in helping shape the cultural and professional landscape of the Kingdom. Through partnerships like this, Juffali Automotive continues to invest in platforms that elevate local voices and celebrate the intersection of design, technology, and opportunity.

About Juffali Automotive Company:

Juffali Automotive Company has been the general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Saudi Arabia since 1954. JACO is dedicated to providing exceptional service and fostering lasting customer relationships.

JACO also welcomes its customers to Mercedes-Benz showrooms in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Juffali Automotive Company also operates an extensive network of service and spare parts centres throughout Saudi Arabia.

About the Fashion Commission:

Established in 2020, the Fashion Commission leads the development of the fashion sector in the Kingdom. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the Commission supports the next generation of Saudi fashion talents as they aspire to reach their full potential. It empowers the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s rich fashion heritage and enabling Saudi designers to thrive.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Commission works to unlock a vibrant cultural sector that both preserves and elevates the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.

About SCAD:

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is one of the world’s leading universities specializing in creative arts and design.

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, and accredited university offering more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs across its locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, and Lacoste, France, in addition to online learning through the SCADnow platform. The university is home to more than 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from over 110 countries worldwide.