Arab Finance: GMC Group for Industrial, Commercial, and Financial Investments (GMCI) suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 430,101 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The incurred net losses were higher by 181.90% year-on-year (YoY) than the EGP 152,569 reported in Q1 2024.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.01 in Q1 2025, versus EGP 0.003 in Q1 2024.

Established in 1992, the company is primarily engaged in the provision of petroleum services related to oil exploration, drilling, and maintenance.