Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OSN+, the ultimate destination for premium entertainment, announced the integration of Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations, a next generation large language model that builds on Google’s research in machine learning and AI. The announcement which took place during the annual Google Media Summit last week marks the first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations is provided to an entertainment streaming platform.

Joe Kawkabani, CEO of OSN Group, commented: "In an ever-evolving entertainment landscape, OSN+ is dedicated to providing our viewers with cutting-edge experiences. Our collaboration with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI is a significant step forward in this direction. By integrating this GenAI solution, we aim to redefine the way users interact with our platform, making it more engaging and dynamic."

Tarek Khalil, Director, Middle East and North Africa, Google Cloud said: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with OSN+ to bring the latest GenAI solution to the streaming platform. Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations will solve for the constraints of consumers who want assistance in discovering relevant content in a highly personalized and conversational way. AI is a powerful enabler and can be a major platform shift. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for organizations to innovate with AI and that means expanding access to Google’s latest foundation models that have been rigorously tested in our own products."

The vision of our collaboration and with the integration of Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search for Media Recommendations will enable OSN+ subscribers to interact with their own virtual assistant that will provide more accurate and personalized recommendations.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

