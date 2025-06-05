

As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting safety awareness, Gulf Bank recently organized a fire safety awareness workshop for its employees, in collaboration with the Kuwait Fire Force.

The session was led by Major Mohammed Aseeri from the General Department of Public Relations and Media, who addressed several key topics related to safety procedures, emergency response strategies, and fire prevention methods in enclosed spaces.

The workshop covered essential information about the most common causes of fires and how to prevent them. It also highlighted the proper actions to take in the event of a fire until emergency teams arrive on site. Emphasis was placed on the importance of quick and informed responses, as well as the correct use of safety equipment available on the premises.

This initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace, while enhancing employee awareness on how to respond effectively in emergency situations, in collaboration with official safety authorities.

Towards the end of the session, Gulf Bank presented a commemorative plaque to the representatives of the Kuwait Fire Force, in recognition of their crucial role in protecting the community and their courageous efforts in safeguarding lives and property.

