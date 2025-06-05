Al Ballam: NBK is keen on rewarding its customers around the year with exclusive and valuable campaigns

Winners can redeem the vouchers at over 500 airlines and 1.2 million hotels around the world

In line with its continuous efforts to enrich its customers’ banking experience with unique campaigns and exceptional rewards that correspond to their different lifestyles and needs, the National Bank of Kuwait and Mastercard are partnering to reward 115 top spending customers with travel vouchers simply for using their NBK-Mastercard when spending in foreign currency during the period from June 1 to June 30, 2025.

This offer allows winners the chance to win a travel voucher worth up to KD 150, provided by Mastercard, which can be redeemed at more than 500 different airlines and over 2.1 million hotels around the world.

To get the chance to win, there are minimum spending limits during the campaign period, according to the card used in making the purchases, and they are as follows:

1. Spend a minimum of KD 550 if they hold any of the following cards:

NBK-Aura World Mastercard Credit Card

NBK Miles World Mastercard Credit Card

World Mastercard Credit Card

UEFA Champions League World Mastercard Credit Card issued by NBK

2. Spend a minimum of KD 300 if they hold any of the following cards:

NBK Platinum Mastercard Credit Card

3. Spend a minimum of KD 200 if they hold any of the following cards:

NBK Titanium Mastercard Credit Card

NBK Laki Titanium Mastercard Credit Card

Voucher distribution:

Mastercard Platinum & Titanium: 65 vouchers, valued at KD 75 each.

Mastercard World: 50 vouchers, valued at KD 150 each.

Commenting on this campaign, Anwar Al Ballam AVP- Cards services, at Consumer Banking Group, at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are keen at NBK on rewarding our customers by launching exclusive campaigns around the year that guarantee an exceptional and distinguished experience for them beyond banking services and correspond to their different lifestyles and needs.”

Al Ballam also added: “Through this campaign in partnership with Mastercard, we strive to celebrate our NBK-Mastercard Credit Card and NBK-Mastercard Prepaid Card holders and enable them to gain massive benefits while helping them turn purchases into memorable trips.”

It is noteworthy that NBK’s Credit Cards are the best way to make payments, as holders access many benefits with ease, especially while shopping, including NBK Rewards and NBK Miles Programs, as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty Services.