Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain proudly concluded its 17th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition at Crowne Plaza Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in fostering entrepreneurial spirit and innovation among Bahraini youth. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, the event showcased the remarkable talents of over 1,000 students from local high schools and universities.

This year’s competition carries added significance as INJAZ Bahrain celebrates its 20th anniversary—marking two decades of empowering young minds and nurturing the Kingdom’s future business leaders.

The event featured a diverse array of 20 student companies, with 10 each from high school and university and levels. The students participated in intensive assessments, team-building activities, and inspiration sessions over two days, culminating in a grand Awards Ceremony that recognized outstanding achievements across various categories.

This year, the competition also introduced five signature awards to highlight exceptional achievements. These include the “Excellence in ESG Award” by Bapco Energies, "Best Booth and Brand Award” by BASREC, “Rising CEO Award” by bni, “Best Financial Performance Award” by CrediMax and "Excellence in Technology Award” by NBB

Distinguished individuals served as judges in both the High School Track and the University Track, including representatives from prominent organizations including Ms. Dana Alhaddad from “Beyon”; Eng. Jassim Darwish from “GPIC”; Mr. Nezar Habib from “stc Bahrain” and Mr.Yasser Al Khaja from “Investcorp Holdings” in the High School Track; Mr. Abdulaziz Tawfeeqi from “Infracorp”; Mr. Ali Alaradi from “BDB”; Mr. Amin Sultan from “Alba”; and Ms. Marwa Aleskafi from “Tamkeen” in the University Track.

INJAZ Bahrain also hosted signature awards judges; Ms. Buthaina Amin from “Bapco Energies”; Ms. Narjis Almoosawi from “BASREC”; Ms. Nada Mohamed from “CrediMax”; Mr. Amgad Abdelaal from “NBB” and Ms. Rayan Al Mahmood, Mr. Ammar Al Raees and Mr. Abdulla Al Basteki from “bni”.

The 2025 award winners include:

Sadaf from British School of Bahrain won 2025 Innovative Venture Award for the High School Track

Netajna from Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance won 2025 Innovative Venture Award for the University Track

Nzr3 from Hidd Secondary Girls School won 2025 Global Impact Award for the High School Track

Pitrolas from University of Bahrain won 2025 Global Impact Award for the University Track

ReKlay from Naseem International School won 2025 Product of the Year for the High School Track

Tabog from University of Bahrain won 2025 Product of the Year for the University Track

Theemar from Beacon Private School won 2025 Company of the Year for the High School Track

Ga6ra from American University of Bahrain won 2025 Company of the Year for the University Track

Doobii from Al Falah Schools won Excellence in ESG Award (Presented by Bapco Energies)

Sadaf from British School of Bahrain won Best Booth and Brand Award (Presented by BASREC)

Tabog from University of Bahrain won Best Financial Performance Award (Presented by CrediMax)

Ga6ra from American University of Bahrain won Excellence in Technology Award (Presented by NBB)

Hood AlBuerki from Al Falah Schools won Rising CEO Award (Presented by bni)

Two major announcements were made during the event: the official launch of the INJAZ Bahrain Company Program Series, a documentary series chronicling the journeys of participating students, and the closing ceremony of the second cycle of Entaliq by NBB, powered by INJAZ Bahrain, where student achievements and learnings were celebrated alongside NBB and INJAZ representatives.

The event was generously supported by platinum sponsors Alba and Tamkeen, along with gold sponsor Beyon, and signature sponsors Bapco Energies, BASREC, bni, CrediMax, and NBB, underscoring the commitment of corporate Bahrain in nurturing young entrepreneurial talent.

Commenting on the success of this year’s competition, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa emphasized, “INJAZ Bahrain remains dedicated to empowering our youth, providing them with platforms to unleash their creative potential and contribute to a thriving knowledge-based economy. As we celebrate 20 years of inspiring and equipping the next generation, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, sponsors, volunteers, educators, and staff whose unwavering support has been instrumental in achieving our mission and driving lasting impact across the Kingdom.”

The winning teams of the "2025 Company of the Year" awards will represent Bahrain at the regional Young Entrepreneurs competition organized by INJAZ Al Arab in November 2025 that will be held in Egypt, showcasing their achievements on a broader stage.