Dubai, UAE – OSH Del Mar, renowned for its exquisite cuisine and luxurious ambiance, announces the opening of its expanded outdoor dining terrace. Tucked away in the heart of Dubai at The Address Beach Resort, and overlooking the awe-inspiring Ain Dubai, OSH's outdoor area promises a dining experience like no other.

Boasting a current terrace capacity of 85, which will soon increase to 97 seats, OSH Del Mar invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey against the backdrop of one of Dubai's most iconic views, Ain Dubai. As guests savor their meals, they are treated to breathtaking, panoramic views of this impressive landmark, providing a captivating spectacle that is second to none.

Whether you're sipping handcrafted cocktails at the grand marble bar, enjoying a delicious dinner with friends on the plush chairs, or unwinding with a shisha in one of the comfortable lounge areas, OSH Del Mar offers an array of experiences to cater to your desires. From every vantage point on the terrace, you'll be able to soak in the scenic vistas that showcase the charm and modernity of Dubai.

"We are excited to unveil our newly expanded terrace and invite our guests to experience the magic of OSH Del Mar against the backdrop of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. The views from our terrace are simply breathtaking, and when combined with Dubai's cooling weather and the richness of Central Asian flavors, we aim to create memorable moments for our patrons,” says Vitaly Nikiforov, General Manager.

OSH Del Mar's terrace expansion is more than just a dining area; it's a feast for the senses, a symphony of flavors, and a visual treat that complements Dubai's breathtaking skyline. "OSH" symbolizes the heart and soul of modern Uzbek cuisine, offering a diverse array of traditional flavors and culinary heritage. Meanwhile, "Del Mar," a Spanish term meaning "From the Sea," signifies the restaurant's emphasis on seafood and fish, delivering a tantalizing combination of land and sea on every plate.

The expanded terrace is set to provide guests with an unparalleled dining experience that combines sumptuous cuisine with awe-inspiring views and the perfect weather to enjoy it. OSH Del Mar looks forward to welcoming both new and returning patrons to its terrace to share in this remarkable experience.

Daily operating hours are from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am. For reservations and more information, visit our website at https://oshdubai.com or follow us on Instagram @OSHDUBAI.

About OSH Del Mar:

OSH Del Mar, brought to you by MMG Group, is a highly anticipated restaurant that combines the vibrant flavors of Uzbekistan and Central Asia with modern twists. With its unique approach to open-fire cooking, innovative fish aging cabinets, and luxurious variety of dishes, OSH Del Mar sets a new standard for culinary excellence. Nestled within The Address Beach Resort, OSH Del Mar offers an enchanting ambiance, genuine hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences.