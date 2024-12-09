Manama, Bahrain: Orchid Developers, Bahrain’s leading real estate developer specializing in freehold, commercial, and residential properties, has unveiled its latest investment a branded hotel and residences in Bahrain Bay, located along Manama’s waterfront. The announcement was made last month during Cityscape Bahrain.

Dr. Bashar Ahmadi, Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Developers said: “we are excited to see Orchid join the impressive list of major developers at Bahrain Bay and will strive to develop an exceptional hotel and residences with breathtaking views”.

Mr. Mubarak Ahmed Al Noaimi, General Manager of Bahrain Bay Development WLL lauded Orchid Developers impressive reputation and vast experience gained in numerous developments throughout Bahrain, adding “Orchid’s development project will be a welcome addition to the outstanding developments at Bahrain Bay, and we are looking forward to Orchid’s successful completion of their flagship hotel and residences”.