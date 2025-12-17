Driven by its commitment to strengthening collaboration among key stakeholders in the logistics sector, Orange Jordan sponsored the JIFEX 2025 Exhibition and Conference, held at the Aqaba International Exhibition Center. The event brought together leading global shipping companies, freight forwarders, customs authorities, and industry innovators, creating a comprehensive international platform that reflects the vision of Jordan’s logistics community and the region’s commitment to excellence.

As part of its participation in the exhibition and its leading role in driving digital transformation, Orange Jordan unveiled Orange Private 5G Network Solutions, becoming the first and only telecommunications company in the Kingdom to launch this advanced service.

This milestone represents a significant technological advancement that enhances efficiency, security, and operational performance across various sectors. It enables organizations to transform into smart and environmentally friendly facilities, strengthening their competitiveness and elevating the quality of services delivered to their customers and partners, particularly in vital sectors such as logistics, industry, transport, and services.

Orange’s participation was showcased through its dedicated booth at the exhibition hall, highlighting the latest digital solutions and services tailored for the business sector. The booth emphasized the company’s role in empowering the logistics sector to access innovative technologies that enhance operations and shape the future of business processes with greater efficiency.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in participating in this event, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening communication and strategic partnerships among key stakeholders in the logistics sector, as well as supporting the exchange of expertise and insights that contribute to creating a more effective and efficient business environment. The company also highlighted the importance of digital solutions, foremost among them the Private 5G Network, in enhancing the readiness of local and regional companies and helping them achieve sustainable growth and greater competitiveness both locally and internationally.

It is worth noting that the JIFEX 2025 Exhibition and Conference served as an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and exploring the latest innovative solutions, contributing to the enhancement of logistics capabilities in Jordan and the region. The event brought together over 300 industry leaders and representatives from more than 10 countries, reinforcing its role as a strategic platform where global trade meets emerging opportunities and shapes the future of logistics services across continents.

