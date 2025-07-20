Orange Jordan Continues Its Global Leadership in Customer Service with COPC Certification Renewal for the Sixth Consecutive YearOrange Jordan has once again renewed its COPC certification for 2025, celebrating six consecutive years of excellence. This prestigious global recognition reaffirms the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class customer experience and further solidifies its position among the top customer service leaders worldwide.

The COPC certification is awarded to organizations that achieve outstanding performance in customer operations. This milestone underscores Orange Jordan’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance service quality, ensuring a seamless and exceptional experience for customers across all touchpoints.

On this occasion, Orange Jordan CEO, Eng. Philippe Mansour expressed his pride in renewing the COPC certification for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences that meet the highest global standards. He noted that customer satisfaction lies at the heart of Orange Jordan’s success and is a key driver of its strategy to lead the future. COPC – the world’s most rigorous performance standard for customer experience operations – sets a global benchmark for quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Achieving this certification year after year reflects Orange Jordan’s dedication to excellence and continuous improvement. This milestone, he added, motivates the company to continue investing in its people, technologies, and services to provide seamless, reliable, and top-quality experiences.

Orange Jordan continues to lead as a responsible digital pioneer by applying best practices in customer care, further strengthening its position and reaffirming its commitment to placing customers at the heart of all its innovations and services.

It is worth noting that COPC Inc. is one of the leading global organizations specializing in setting quality standards for customer service operations, evaluating companies’ performance against these standards, and awarding COPC certification accordingly.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.