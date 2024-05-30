Orange Jordan inaugurated the third season of its AI Incubator, which falls within its strategic partnership with the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) and Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT). The AI Incubator, which received 5 projects in the first cohort and 7 projects in the second, came to birth to open growth horizons for AI-based startups amidst the global revolution that revolves around AI technologies.

The 3rd season started off on a high note with a total of 108 applications, including 53 entrepreneurs and 55 students from various universities. 26 were qualified for the pitching stage in front of a jury, to be further shortlisted into 10 who pitched their ideas before the steering committee. 7 were qualified for the final stage composing 5 startups and two student projects.

ISSF’s CEO Eng. Mohammad Al-Muhtaseb accompanied by Orange Jordan’s management, represented by the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, paid a visit to Orange AI Incubator coinciding with the inauguration of the new season, during which they welcomed the new joiners who are about to embark upon an AI-supported journey.

Eng. Al Dababneh stated that Orange Jordan’s innovative and trust-focused working model resulted in a solid and extended strategic partnership with ISSF and PSUT enabling creative females and males to translate their ideas into AI-powered reality.

She extended her sincere gratitude to ISSF’s and PSUT's management for their eagerness to meet the new joiners who are about to begin a successful journey that is supported by technology and inspired by remarkable Jordanian models.

PSUT’s President Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija expressed her pride in having university students in the new season which solidifies the roles of the university and Orange Jordan in building students’ capabilities in AI enabling them to join the youth and entrepreneurial momentum in Jordan to celebrate the present and anticipate the future.

Eng. Al-Muhtaseb emphasized that an important component of ISSF’s success lies in its interaction and collaboration with other incubators and accelerators that together support the Jordanian entrepreneurial system which falls at the heart of its strategic vision. He added that the strategic partnership with Orange Jordan enables youth and entrepreneurs to unlock the future’s limitless possibilities.

Participating projects in the new season include Efresco, MATJAR BOT, RetinaAI, OMNI Learner, RentScore, Nashmi.AI, and Phytobase/Smart Irrigation System, which they started their first week with introductory sessions conducted by the PSUT’s professors.

Participants’ capacity building in AI-related skills and product development courses will span 3 months in addition to a 6-month training on freelancing and entrepreneurial skills, networking, business growth opportunities, and more.

It is worth mentioning that Orange AI Incubator is co-funded by ISSF and co-designed by PSUT. It aims to increase the opportunities of entrepreneurs and development teams in the creative process and registered startups in their early stages, to enhance their skills in artificial intelligence, enable them to secure investments, and offer networking opportunities to develop solutions that serve socio-economic development.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.