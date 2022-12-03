Orange Jordan launched the first 5G technology pilot in its Abdali Boulevard shop, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the most advanced technology in the kingdom first-hand, with its immense, unprecedented potential before the official and operational launch of the service in Jordan.

The unique experience included a simulation corner in the shop, enabling all those interested to enjoy and experience 5G technology.

Chief Wholesale/ Information Technology and Networks Officer at Orange Jordan, Engineer Walid Al Doulat, said that the company remains committed to investing in its digital infrastructure, which proved high efficiency and continuous expansion, to provide 5G technology, noting that the company's investments in Jordan exceed JD 1.3 billion.

Eng. Al Doulat added that 5G technology is set to drive digital transformation forward and enhance the competitive environment to help make Jordan a regional telecommunications and information technology hub, especially amid the increasing reliance on digital infrastructures and their constant development, in line with the national Economic Modernization Vision.

Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan, Mrs. Naila Al Dawoud, addressed the transformational impact of the 5G technology in the local market across several sectors such as education, manufacturing, health, transportation, entertainment, and gaming, powering a leap thanks to low latency, super speed, and new potential.

With 5G technology, the business sector will experience enhanced performance, reduce investment costs, increase productivity, and explore new business models and ways, she added.

Al Dawoud said: “As a responsible digital leader, Orange seeks to keep everyone connected to all that matters to them and enrich digital experiences with the latest technologies and added value. We look forward to offering more to our customers through the 5G technology that will pave the way to smart cities and innovative use cases of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality to support a more integrated digital ecosystem".

The 5G pilot is part of Orange Jordan and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission's efforts to enhance the kingdom’s digital infrastructure and offer the most advanced technology to drive progress in ICT and all sectors.

In line with the Orange group strategy, Orange Jordan plans to launch the 5G technology and adopt the best practices, supported by the expertise of the global group that launched this technology in several countries.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad the lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, with more than 1500 dedicated employees are dedicated to meeting the expectations of a total the base of around 3.7 million customers across the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and its leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to affect the socio-economic development by focusing on 3-main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.