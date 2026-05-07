ORA Developers has launched Y Views at Bayn, an ultra-luxury enclave inside the 4.8 million square metre Bayn masterplan in Ghantoot, signalling a new push to develop the strip between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as a premium residential corridor.

The development offers a limited-edition collection of fully finished villas with 5, 6, 7 and 8-bedroom configurations, ranging from 6,854 to 15,794 square feet of built-up area on plots of up to 31,226 square feet. Each villa employs ORA's step-down/step-up architecture, designed to ensure every bedroom faces either the sea or a waterway.

Y Views sits 35 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi Corniche. Bayn's masterplan includes a 1.3-kilometre private beach, a 204-berth marina, seven kilometres of lagoons and over 55 per cent dedicated green space.

The bet on Ghantoot

Ghantoot has historically been a transit zone rather than a residential destination, but a series of recent launches — including Bayn — signal an attempt to reposition the area as a third UAE luxury submarket distinct from Dubai's Palm Jumeirah and Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island.

The development is led by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris's ORA Developers, which has executed similar masterplan-scale projects in Egypt, the UK and Greece. Bayn is the firm's largest UAE play to date.

Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties, said Bayn's positioning between the two emirates is the central investment thesis.

What Naguib Sawiris is building at Bayn isn't just a development — it's the future of Ghantoot City, a strategic urban bridge that creates a rare 'live-work' equilibrium between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. By blending world-class hospitality with residential luxury, Bayn offers buyers a stake in the UAE's next great economic corridor.

Soliman Hossameldin, Marketing Expert

Soliman noted that demand for ultra-prime UAE villa stock has consistently outpaced supply, with limited new inventory in established luxury submarkets pushing high-net-worth buyers toward emerging coastal masterplans.

Industry data has consistently shown villas outperforming apartments in the UAE's luxury bracket through 2025 and into 2026, supported by long-term residency reforms and growing demand from end-users transitioning from rental to ownership.