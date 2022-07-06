Muscat: Today, OQ group signed an agreement with the ‘Youth Vision’ to sponsor the OQ Innovation Platform initiative as a part of OQ’s efforts to promote Omani youth initiatives & innovation in scientific fields which aims to achieve sustainability. The initiative aims to establish an innovative program that contains educational materials for Omani youth which will enable national competencies to obtain the required skills, technical know-how and leadership which is required to be successful in the modern technology market.

On behalf of OQ, the agreement was signed by Mariam Al Shibaniyah, VP of HR, Technology & Work Culture at OQ and Mariyam Al Aamriyah, the CEO of Youth Vision. Commenting on the occasion, Mariyam Al Shibaniyah said, “The OQ Innovation Platform falls under the Social Investment Program and is based on support & growth within the fields of education, health and economic wellbeing.

She noted that innovation & inventions, is a sector that has the attention of the Government of His majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq – May Allah preserve & protect him – and OQ translates this interest with various authorities and companies to employ innovation in their work fields. Bearing this in mind, OQ intends to involve the Omani youth via Youth Vision within these projects to contribute towards enhancing the added value of these projects and expand the innovation to employ it in the needed areas within the nation.

She also added that through this agreement, OQ seeks to sponsor programs that contribute to the development of society and youth, believing in the importance of supporting these quality initiatives that contribute to further motivate Omani youth. She emphasized that this initiative would open wider horizons for Omanis by developing their capabilities.

Mariyam Al Aamriyah expressed gratitude for OQ’S support for the OQ Youth Innovation Platform and how it is important to unleash the scientific energies of youth within the innovation arenas.

-Ends-

About OQ

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries, that covers the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 60 countries worldwide. OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Ahmed Al Hadhrami

Acting Manager, External Communications, OQ

Email: Ahmed.alhadhrami@oq.com