More than 250,000 students will benefit from OQ’s support to Oman School Sports Federation

Muscat: OQ Group and the Ministry of Education have signed two agreements to support the education system in Oman. As per the agreements, OQ will finance a number of education and research projects to enhance the education system and encourage students to exhibit their skills and talents in the fields of science, mathematics and technology, besides honing their skills in sports. The projects are part of the OQ CSI program to support educational initiatives in the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreements were signed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Al Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, and Ashraf bin Hamad Al Maamari, CEO of People, Technology and Culture, at OQ Group.

As per the first agreement, OQ will be the strategic sponsor for Oman School Sports Federation for one year. The Group will finance a number of school activities and competitions. It will also provide supplies to support and motivate students in their extracurricular activities that polish their skills and capabilities. More than 250,000 students are expected to benefit from this initiative across all governorates.

As per the second agreement, OQ will sponsor STEMOMAN project, which provides training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a novel way, in order to motivate the students and instill innovation among students in targeted schools. The duration of the sponsorship is for 1 year and the initiative is expected to benefit more than 300 students across the Sultanate.

His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education hailed the support provided by OQ Group to the initiatives and programs of the Ministry of Education. He noted that the support is part of OQ’s social responsibility program.

“The support provided as part of the two agreement plays a key role in the success of the plans developed to enhance students’ skills in the scientific fields as well as their extracurricular activities”, H.E added.

“We hope students will benefit from the valuable support and the initiatives to improve their capabilities and acquire new skills that help them to become responsible citizens in the future”.

On his part, Ahsraf Hamad Al Mamari noted that OQ’s Social Investment Program focuses on areas related to education, health, environment and economic welfare. The two agreements will be a driving force for Omani students to showcase their talents in these areas. It will help them hone their skills in school sports activities, thus helping them to acquire mental and physical skills.

“We are confident that the agreements will provide the required boost and encouragement to the efforts made by the Ministry of Education to prepare students to become the future leaders in their respective fields”, he concluded.

-Ends-

About OQ:

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. With operations across 17 countries, we cover the entire value chain from exploration and production to marketing and distribution of end-user products. Our fuels and chemicals are sold in over 60 countries worldwide, making us a pioneer in the energy sector.

For more information, please contact:

Eng. Ahmed Al Hadhrami

Caretaker Lead – External Communications

Email: Eng. Ahmed.alhadhrami@oq.com