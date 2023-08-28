Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art campus, heralding a new era of excellence in international education. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the realm of international education, where innovation, global perspectives, and academic excellence converge.

Commenting on the opening of Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, Liam Cullinan, Executive Principal, said: “We welcome the future leaders to NAS Abu Dhabi, the most curious, creative and compassionate young people who are the first to step into this wonderful learning space. As Willy Wonka said: “If you want to change the world, there’s nothing to it”. Our aim at NAS Abu Dhabi is to allow our young people to recognise the impact they can have on the world, and to give them the skills, the confidence and the opportunity to do it.

The community have really come together, and I want to thank all parents and teachers. It is through this partnership we can really create a space where our children can fly.”

Additionally, Michael Connor, Head of Primary, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, said: It is a privilege to lead the primary school of NAS Abu Dhabi, and opening the doors to our founding families has filled me with immense pride. Today we started an amazing journey together - our students, their families and teachers – that will shape the future of generations, and I am honoured to be part of it. Today is a day that the entire NAS Abu Dhabi family will remember forever.

Being a recent addition to the Nord Anglia school network, NAS Abu Dhabi is offering the UK curriculum, currently educating students all the way from FS1 to Year 8 – with higher years opening up to Year 13 in the near future.

-Ends-

For more information, including enrolment and vacancies, visit NAS Abu Dhabi online or follow along on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Website: https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/nas-abu-dhabi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NordAngliaInternationalSchoolAbuDhabi

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nord-anglia-international-school-abu-dhabi/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nasabudhabischool/

To reserve a space for your child or to book a campus tour, email admissions@nasabudhabi.ae.

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: NASAbuDhabi@brazenmena.com

About Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi

It’s an exciting world of education at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi. From outstanding facilities that spark the imagination, to innovative learning experiences that inspire, every step of our journey is designed to ensure your child will flourish academically, socially and emotionally in a truly global environment. Our handpicked world-class teachers’ international experience and qualifications will supercharge your child’s organic love of learning, empower their wellbeing, and guide them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

And while one in two Nord Anglia students go on to study at the world’s top 100 universities, we know that a good education goes far beyond exceptional academic results. That’s why we create life-changing experiences that will give your child everything they need for success – whatever they choose to be or do in life. Opening in August 2023 on Al Reem island, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi will offer a British education designed for the future, to students from Early Years through to graduation. Applications are now open for Early Years, Primary and Secondary places.