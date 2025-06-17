​​​​​​Egypt – Opella Egypt is scaling up its commitment to youth empowerment, geared towards enhancing the local healthcare ecosystem with the return of its flagship internship initiative, UpGrads. Now in its second year, the structured, hybrid internship program is set to welcome around 100 students from across Egypt this summer, nearly doubling its inaugural cohort of 60 participants.

At its core, UpGrads is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. Over a six-week period starting on July 15, pharmacy students will engage in a well-defined learning journey that combines virtual classrooms, on-the-ground field training, and mentorship from industry professionals. Participants will explore diverse functions within Opella - focusing on sales operations - building practical skills while stepping into the real pace of the fast-moving consumer healthcare (FMCH) industry.

As part of the program, students will be immersed in weekly virtual skill-building workshops, complemented by in-field rotations where they act as pharmacists, merchandisers, medical representatives, and marketeers. The program concludes with a formal certification, equipping participants to take confident steps into their future careers.

Dr. Ahmed El Kamhawy, Country Head of Opella Egypt:

“At Opella, we believe growth starts with bold opportunity. UpGrads is more than an internship - it’s a purpose-driven launchpad for the next generation of healthcare leaders. We're proud to extend this journey to more students this year, with a best-in-class curriculum rooted in learning, responsibility, and real-world impact.”

Applications for participation in the program will continue until June 25. To apply, all candidates need to send their CV that includes name, address, phone number, year of study and e-mail address to opella.egypt@sanofi.com

Strategic partnerships for a stronger healthcare future

Opella’s youth empowerment vision goes hand-in-hand with its commitment to building stronger, more collaborative healthcare ecosystems. UpGrads, which was launched last year and is now in its second year running, will begin again in July 2025. It sits alongside UpGrads Pro, a complementary program developed in partnership with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

Through UpGrads Pro, the company continues to help pharmacy students in their final year with on-the-job exposure in sales and marketing, cross-functional placements, and guided mentorship, aligned with the national framework for the mandatory training year for pharmacy graduates (Ministerial Decision No. 967 of 2023).

Since its inception, UpGrads Pro has supported 77 pharmacy students across various Egyptian universities as they complete their mandatory training year. Through the program, Opella ensures these students graduate with more than -just a degree - they leave with clarity, confidence, and career readiness.

Together, these initiatives reflect Opella’s ongoing commitment to youth capability building, workforce sustainability, and the broader mission of putting Health in Your Hands.

In Egypt, Opella is rapidly shaping a new chapter in self-care with the vision of making it as simple as should be. Backed by a global mission and local ambition, our trusted brands, including Telfast, Doliprane, Bronchicum, Enterogermina, Maalox, Nasacort, Maxilase, Bisolvon and Buscopan, serve millions of consumers each year. Nationwide, Opella is investing in youth development, healthcare access, and digital engagement to meet real needs in real lives.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting.

At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world’s most loved brands, including Telfast, Doliprane, Bronchicum, Enterogermina, Maalox, Nasacort, Maxilase, Bisolvon and Buscopan. B Corp certified in multiple markets, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet. Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of Opella.