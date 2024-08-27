Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Infrastructure. This achievement further solidifies Ooredoo’s position as a pioneer in cloud services with unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the latest and cutting-edge solutions.

This accomplishment demonstrates Ooredoo's extensive capabilities in helping businesses of all sizes in every step of their cloud journey with Microsoft Azure - from designing and effortlessly migrating to operating and optimising the respective architecture. As the world embraces digitalisation, these steps are crucial to enhancing business security, performance, and management while playing a pivotal role in modernising operations and achieving future organisational goals.

Renowned for its rigorous standards and exacting criteria, the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Azure Infrastructure status is not only a testament to Ooredoo’s proficiency in the industry but also a major indicator for customers to identify qualified companies with the necessary level of expertise, specialisation, alignment with modern market trends, and the strategic priorities to facilitate this vital transformative process within their organisations.

Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo, Thani Al Malki said at Ooredoo Qatar commented on the achievement, stating, “Achieving this partner designation in such a specialised and ever-evolving field of cloud computing, emphasises our commitment to invest in tomorrow and showcases our expertise. Ooredoo is keen to deliver on our proven track record of success and demonstrate our capabilities in helping businesses take their next steps in empowering and growing their operations through the efficient use of new digital tools.”

