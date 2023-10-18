DOHA, QATAR: As part of its commitment to revolutionising digital experiences, Ooredoo Qatar has proudly announced the launch of an all-new feature to allow foreign visitors to purchase an eSIM or physical SIM online by confirming their identity with their passport details. An easy-to-use eSIM QR code will be generated as soon as the order is placed and activated once the customer connects to the Ooredoo network. Physical SIM cards will be delivered to any location of customer choice in Qatar.

Building on the success of Ooredoo’s World Cup 2022™ initiative, which allowed visitors to purchase SIM cards online using their Hayya identification card, this new feature offers an equally secure and more comprehensive digital solution for the purchase of mobile services with the use of passport documents.

As Expo 2023 Doha progresses, Ooredoo invites all visitors to benefit from this state-of-the-art solution, promising a seamless, swift, and secure digital experience. This initiative underscores Ooredoo’s dedication to pioneer advancements in the digital services industry, highlighting its unwavering commitment to Qatar’s broader aspirations for a technology-enabled sustainable future.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredooqatar

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: ooredoo.qa