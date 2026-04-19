Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has achieved a new milestone in the nation’s digital evolution. Following extensive testing and successful deployment, Ooredoo has become the first operator in Qatar to launch LTE-M (Long Term Evolution for Machines), also known as CAT-M1, a next-generation network technology purpose-built for massive Internet of Things (IoT) applications. This launch reinforces Ooredoo’s commitment to innovation and places Qatar at the forefront of smart connectivity and digital transformation in the region.

LTE-M is a low-power wide-area (LPWA) technology, designed specifically for machine-type communications. It delivers efficient, reliable connectivity for a broad range of smart devices, including sensors, trackers, and wearables, enabling low-power, low-data IoT use cases at scale.

This innovative technology is ideally suited for large-scale IoT deployments, powering applications such as smart city services, smart metering, asset tracking, supply chain management, and security monitoring across key sectors and industries, including transport and logistics, utilities, smart cities, oil & gas, healthcare, banking, industrial safety, and security.

With LTE-M, businesses can deploy smarter and more sustainable IoT solutions thanks to its core features such as:

Exended battery life — up to 10 years for compatible devices

Deep coverage — reliable connections indoors and underground

Low latency — enabling near real-time communication

Full mobility — ideal for tracking moving assets such as vehicles and shipments

Together, these capabilities make LTE-M a powerful enabler for scalable, energy-efficient, and future-ready IoT deployments across industries in Qatar.

Hassan Ismail Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “The launch of LTE-M represents another key step in Ooredoo’s journey to drive Qatar’s digital transformation. With LTE-M, we are opening new frontiers of possibility for Qatari businesses. This technology provides the backbone for the next generation of IoT solutions, from smart cities to industrial automation, cementing our position as a digital enabler committed to Qatar National Vision 2030.”

By introducing LTE-M alongside existing technologies such as 4G, 5G, and NB-IoT, Ooredoo strengthens its Managed IoT Connect portfolio and furthers its position as one of Qatar’s digital innovation leaders.

In addition, this achievement supports Qatar National Vision 2030 accelerating the development of smarter infrastructure, sustainable cities, and data-driven industries that enhance quality of life and economic growth. Ooredoo’s LTE-M deployment marks a pivotal step toward a more connected future, one where data, devices, and intelligence work together seamlessly to drive national progress.

This rollout future-proofs businesses as industries transition away from the legacy of 2G and 3G networks, ensuring continued reliability, scalability, and long-term viability for IoT solutions.

Ooredoo plans to expand LTE-M coverage nationwide in the coming months to meet growing demand for intelligent, connected solutions. With this launch, Ooredoo continues to position itself as a trusted technology partner and national enabler, shaping the future of today’s smart Qatar.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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