Adding to Its Global Track Record of Excellence

Kuwait: Reaffirming its position as a regional and global leader, Ooredoo Kuwait has capped off 2024 with two significant honors at the International Business Magazine Awards:

Best Telecom Company in Kuwait: Recognizing exceptional performance and continuous innovation in the telecom industry.

Most Digital Innovative Upgrade: Celebrating the transformative enhancements made to the Ooredoo app.

These accolades were awarded following a comprehensive evaluation by the judging panel, which assessed key criteria including digital innovation, operational excellence, customer satisfaction, service quality, and corporate sustainability.

A Testament to Excellence and Innovation

Winning Best Telecom Company in Kuwait for 2024 highlights Ooredoo Kuwait’s steadfast commitment to delivering superior telecom services. This recognition underscores the company’s focus on:

Expanding 5G Networks: Investing heavily in advanced infrastructure to provide ultra-fast speeds and low latency, ensuring an exceptional connectivity experience.

Driving Digital Transformation: Enhancing customer interactions and enriching the digital lives of communities through cutting-edge technologies.

Innovative Telecom Solutions: Partnering with key public and private stakeholders to design services that address the evolving needs of diverse customer segments.

Nurturing Human Capital: Promoting professional development through intensive training programs and fostering a dynamic, flexible workplace, particularly for Kuwaiti talent.

Recognition for Digital Innovation: Ooredoo App

A key driver behind Ooredoo’s recognition was the comprehensive overhaul of its Ooredoo app, showcasing the company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations and embracing digital advancements.

The app’s new features impressed the judging panel, particularly its:

Simplified, User-Friendly Interface: Designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience.

These updates have empowered Ooredoo’s customers with smarter, more efficient digital tools, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence and customer satisfaction in the telecom industry.

Pioneering Digital Success Locally and Beyond

This dual recognition reinforces Ooredoo Kuwait’s position as a leader in telecommunications and digital innovation across regional and international markets.

Ooredoo Kuwait continues to chart a strategic course aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035, leveraging artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies to enhance operational efficiency and deliver world-class integrated solutions.

With an illustrious history of accolades and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait is poised to remain a trailblazer in the telecom sector, championing excellence in customer experience, digital transformation, and sustainable development.