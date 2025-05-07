Dubai: Two of the world’s fastest growing maritime clusters have met for high level discussions in Dubai as part of UAE Maritime Week and its flagship exhibition and conference, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East taking place until 8th May at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the theme of ‘Cooperation and Inclusiveness: Pioneering a New Era in Shipping’, representatives from the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission took to the Main Stage at the 3-day event along with senior personnel from DP World GCC; CCS UAE; SIPG Energy; IEC Telecom Group and UAE BluePass.

Making the keynote address from Shanghai Municipal Transportation Committee, Yu Fulin, Secretary General, said: “that although Shanghai and Dubai are located at the two ends of the Eurasian continent, they are closely connected by the genes of openness and tolerance and the spirit of pursuing excellence. In recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between Shanghai and Dubai has continued to deepen and show vigorous vitality.”

Mr Fulin referenced data from Dubai that China’s direct investment in Dubai reached US$3.42 billion in 2024, an increase of more than 200% year-on-year, and the number of projects increased from 37 to 60.

He added: “In February this year, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish friendly exchange relations, focusing on trade, investment, finance, scientific and technological innovation and other fields to expand cooperation space and enhance cooperation levels.

“Faced with the changes of the century and new topics such as the green transformation and digital revolution of the industry, Shanghai and Dubai should strengthen cooperation and exchanges, seize opportunities with a development perspective, respond to challenges with a cooperative attitude, and seek common development with inclusive wisdom.”

Looking ahead, Yu Fulin told the room of more than 150 industry professionals “that the two places strengthen institutional exchanges and discussions, and strengthen communication, exchange and cooperation in the entire industrial chain.

“In terms of regional coordination, this could include to strengthen policy docking in the shipping field between the free trade pilot zones in Northeast Asia and the Middle East Gulf region; promote the inclusion of key port and shipping cooperation projects in the framework of the "Belt and Road Initiative"; explore cross-border RMB settlement innovation and promote the formation of a "dual circulation" linkage pattern.”

Looking to urban cooperation around the green and digital shipping corridor, Mr Fulin said: “Dubai and Shanghai will strengthen "point-to-point" demonstration cooperation; explore the mutual recognition of blockchain electronic bills of lading; jointly build a cross-border e-commerce overseas warehouse network, cultivate the Middle East-Asia-Pacific characteristic commodity trade platform; create thematic tourism routes of the Maritime Silk Road and the Air Silk Road; establish a joint innovation laboratory, and focus on key technologies such as smart cities, smart ports, and green fuel ships.

Also taking to the stage was His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE; Shahab Al Jassmi - Senior Vice President - Ports & Terminals - DP World GCC; Junyao TAN, First Secretary and Ms. Jing Yan, Director, Shipping Division, Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Vice President, Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The speeches referenced the North Bund Forum, this year celebrating its 5th year anniversary where shipping communities continue to meet and discuss strategy at the highest level.

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE said: “China and the UAE are comprehensive strategic partners. As the two major hubs of global trade, the cooperation between China and the UAE has always been centred on "connectivity".

“Under the framework of the "Belt and Road Initiative", the two countries have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in shipping, ports, logistics, ships and other fields.

“COSCO SHIPPING Ports Abu Dhabi Terminal is an outstanding example. Since its opening in 2018, the terminal's throughput has continued to increase, reaching 1.845 million TEUs in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 36%, setting a new record. In 2024, China-UAE bilateral trade will exceed US$100 billion, of which more than 90% of goods will be transported by sea, and more than 60% of goods from China to the Gulf countries will be transited through the UAE ports, which is the best proof of the results of cooperation between the two sides.

“We encourage you here today, to join us for the North Bund International Shipping Forum later this year to build a bridge for policy docking, economic and trade cooperation, technical exchanges, and personnel exchanges.”

Smart Digital Transformation formed the last conversation of the day, moderated by Chris Morley, Group Director – Seatrade Maritime, Informa Markets with panellists: Chen Jiping, General Manager, CCS UAE; Luo Wenbin, Executive Director & General Manager, SIPG Energy; Nabil Ben Soussia, Group CCO, President Asia & Middle East, IEC Telecom Group and Capt Rami Al Breiki, CEO of BluePass.

The UAE Maritime Week is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure with Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East held as the focal exhibition and conference of the week-long activities.

More than 7,000 maritime and shipping attendees will converge on Dubai during this period and a record 150+ speakers will share their knowledge at a packed – and free to attend – conference agenda at Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8 May as part of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, held with strategic partner, DP World and supported by 15 high-profile maritime organisations including the Nautical Institute; ICS Middle East; International Ports and Harbors; IMarEST and more.

Media wishing to attend Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 must pre-register for a press pass, by visiting https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/14r9c7z7mfasq.

About Seatrade Maritime



For more than 50 years, Seatrade Maritime has brought the international maritime industry together, building an extensive global community through its news website, themed reports, podcast, global events and marketing solutions.



Seatrade Maritime global B2B events offer excellent opportunities to reach new markets quicker and more successfully than any other maritime trade show. Through our events, thousands of shipping professionals establish and grow their business, build networks and learn about the latest industry innovations.

For media enquiries, contact: Emma Howell - emma.howell@informa.com, Director - Content & Digital, Seatrade Maritime - part of Informa Markets. Direct line: +44 (0) 20 7017 4708 / Mobile: +44 (0)7866 799217.