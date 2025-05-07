Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMNIYAT, the leading developer of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, has awarded the main construction contract for its landmark properties, VELA and VELA Viento, to Arabian Construction Company (ACC Group). The two projects are key developments within OMNIYAT’s vision of transforming Marasi Bay into Dubai’s most prestigious waterfront destination, blending residential, commercial, and leisure experiences across a walkable, ultra-luxury district.

Once completed, the destination will feature high-end hotels, signature residences, retail experiences, premium workspaces, and wellness-centric public spaces, all connected by a landscaped promenade and marina. Further landmark properties to be delivered in the district are ENARA by OMNIYAT, a prestigious commercial development designed to redefine the corporate environment with world-class amenities, sustainable design, and an exclusive lifestyle experience, set for completion in Q4 2027.

Main works on both projects are now in full swing, with site mobilization and early construction milestones completed. The anticipated handover is scheduled for 2027, with VELA set for Q2 and VELA Viento in Q3—adding to a growing constellation of OMNIYAT’s luxury assets in the district, which also includes The Lana and The Lana Residences, managed by Dorchester Collection.

Designed in collaboration with renowned architects Foster + Partners and the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier, VELA and VELA Viento offer refined living experiences for the global elite. Managed by Dorchester Collection, the properties boast bespoke residences with expansive terraces, private pools, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown skyline. Residents of both projects will enjoy seamless access to The Lana Hotel, and The Lana Residences.

At VELA, the first of the two projects to launch, core structural work is advancing steadily, with nearly 50% of the raft reinforcement complete, and MEP and façade contractors mobilized on-site.

VELA Viento is set to push the boundaries of design with architectural features such as three duplex residences featuring ‘hanging’ dining rooms connecting its twin towers — a concept unique to the property. VELA Viento will also feature two crowning penthouses, and lifestyle amenities perched 100 metres high, including an infinity pool, sun deck, yoga studio, and a double-height gym.

Founded in 1967, ACC has been a driving force in the construction industry for over five decades, delivering innovation, precision, and quality at every stage of the development cycle. The company’s expertise spans the full spectrum of project delivery with a portfolio that includes some of the Middle East, Africa and India’s most iconic and sophisticated construction masterpieces.

Peter Stephenson, Co Managing Director of OMNIYAT, commented: “We are excited to work with one of the best-in-class contractors in the region on VELA and VELA Viento in Marasi Bay.The appointment of ACC Group is a critical milestone on our journey to redefine luxury living and further cement Marasi Bay’s position as the region’s most prestigious address. Aligned with our legacy of collaborating with partners who are committed to our vision, we trust in ACC’s expertise and experience in bringing these exceptional developments to life.”

Rasheed Mikati, Executive Director, ACC Group added: “OMNIYAT has always delivered projects that speak to Dubai’s evolution as a global beacon of design and ambition. With nearly six decades of expertise in creating world-class landmarks and critical infrastructure, we are committed to delivering VELA and VELA Viento to the highest global standards.”

