Aligned with the company's vision to promote health and well-being within the community, leading telecommunications company Ooredoo Kuwait reinforces its commitment to advancing education through the sponsorship of The English School of Kuwait's full-day triathlon event. This triathlon event included running, biking, and swimming races, and provided students, parents, and staff the opportunity to engage in sports activities, highlighting the significance of physical well-being across various age groups.

This powerful initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s dedication to nurturing a holistic development in students and caregivers by promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and community engagement. By supporting The English School triathlon, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to inspire a passion for active lifestyles and provide participants with a platform to showcase their resilience and determination. Ooredoo Kuwait believes that investing in education goes beyond traditional methods, and this sponsorship exemplifies their commitment to empowering the next generation.

At the event, Ooredoo presented awards and prizes to the victorious participants, enhancing the event's excitement. Nevertheless, the true victory lies in the cause behind the race: all proceeds from the event were donated to The Kuwait Red Crescent Society, aligning with Ooredoo Kuwait's community-oriented objectives in addressing pressing humanitarian needs.

The triathlon is more than just a race; it's a mission-driven event where Ooredoo Kuwait steps forward to promote the health and well-being of children and adults alike. Moreover, it aims to contribute to upgrading the education system by creating a spirit of community and healthy competition within an educational environment.

Ooredoo Kuwait remains steadfast in its commitment to not only leading in the telecommunications sector but also in contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves. Through this sponsorship, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to reinforce its position as a company that cares, promotes health and education, and supports important causes; making a difference in the lives of many.