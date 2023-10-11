Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, is taking significant steps to enhance its employees' capabilities through continuous leadership programs. In pursuit of this goal, the company has launched an intensive program specifically designed to empower employees in leadership positions during the years 2023 and 2024.

This ambitious program aims to support various categories of company employees, including those with outstanding performance, employees holding significant leadership positions, and a special focus on young talents within the company.

This program is part of Ooredoo's commitment to developing the skills and capabilities of its current and future leadership teams, and it plays a crucial role in the company's strategy for success and sustainable growth in the telecommunications industry.

As part of this remarkable program, renowned international author John Gray, famous for his pioneering work in the field of human relationships, including his globally bestselling book "Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus," played a pivotal role. Other distinguished speakers and trainers included Warren Knight, Claudia Lamothe, Ines Mora, Paul Salom, and the acclaimed author Paul Smith.

Empowering Women in Leadership at Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait organized an intensive program, tailored for female employees from various departments, to empower them and elevate their positions in executive and leadership roles. This program included a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness and providing the necessary support for this important segment of the company's workforce.

Among these initiatives is John Gray's seminar, which was organized to shed light on a range of methods and strategies aimed at boosting self-confidence, fostering a spirit of collaboration and teamwork, and creating a cohesive workplace. The discussions during the seminar focused on adopting inspirational leadership styles, achieving an ideal work-life balance, and emphasizing the importance of a diverse and innovative professional setting.

The seminar attracted a diverse audience, comprising individuals from various departments, both men and women. Attendees included current leaders, aspiring leaders, and professionals eager to enhance their leadership skills and make a positive impact in their workplaces.

Renowned author John Gray expressed his delight in visiting Kuwait and being hosted by Ooredoo. He emphasized the significant role of women in the professional world, stating that supporting women in their workplaces helps them strike a balance between life's demands and work responsibilities.

Empowering Employees in the Technology Sector

The "Everyday Transformation Framework Seminar" is meticulously crafted to assist businesses in addressing the challenges of digital transformation. This comprehensive program provides attendees with a detailed assessment and a clear roadmap for successful navigation of the complex digital landscape, ensuring they remain at the forefront of their industries.

The seminar's core framework consists of three essential elements. Firstly, "Alignment" addresses the need to harmonize strategies, processes, technologies, people, and resources, ensuring they are all aligned with and actively contribute to the overarching transformation journey. Secondly, "Optimization" equips participants with the knowledge and tools to fine-tune and maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of various organizational elements, encompassing processes, technologies, data management, and support functions.

Finally, "Integration" takes center stage, emphasizing the seamless blending and collaboration of diverse components, whether internal or external. This approach fosters an ecosystem that not only encourages innovation but also facilitates data-driven decision-making and empowers organizations to adapt and evolve in response to the dynamic challenges and opportunities presented by the digital transformation landscape.

Enhancing Self-Management Skills among Employees

"The 7% Club: Leading Self & Others" Workshop is a two-day leadership and change management event that offers practical and relevant learning experiences to enhance performance and behavior.

Claudia Lamothe, a highly skilled Change Management Coach, is at the helm of these transformative workshops. Claudia is fervently dedicated to empowering individuals and teams to embrace change as an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

Claudia's workshops also emphasize the cultivation of increased self-awareness and a growth mindset, essential attributes for those aspiring to be part of the exclusive 7% club of highly engaging leaders. Participants learned the skills to self-regulate their emotions and energy levels, effectively bridging communication gaps, engaging with others, adeptly responding to resistance, and adeptly managing change.

The workshops instilled confidence and effectiveness in delivering feedback to anyone, and participants gained a deep understanding of the importance of building trust with others and the value it adds to their energy.

Mr. Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed his admiration and pride in hosting these workshops. He stated, "These seminars and workshops embody our unwavering commitment to empowering women and ensuring inclusivity in leadership roles within our workforce. We firmly believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment is essential to our success, and initiatives like these pave the way for our employees to acquire the skills and confidence needed for excellence in their leadership roles."

In this context, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to offer initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion within its workforce, further enhancing its leading position in the telecommunications sector.

