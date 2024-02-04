Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait proudly took center stage as the key sponsor of the prestigious ADCC Kuwait MIDDLE EAST OPEN 2024, a submission fighting event organized by the Kuwait Federation. The competition, spanning different weight classes and ages, showcased the commitment of Ooredoo Kuwait in supporting young athletes and nurturing a culture of sportsmanship within the community.

Held over two action-packed days at the esteemed Qadsiya Club, the event brought together budding talents from various age groups to engage in spirited competition. Ooredoo Kuwait's support reflects its dedication to social responsibility and fostering the development of athletes at a foundational level.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ooredoo Kuwait has partnered with UFC Fight Pass, the world's largest martial arts streaming service, operating in over 200 countries with millions of subscribers and viewers worldwide, to ensure the success of this event. The collaboration with UFC Fight Pass amplifies the reach of the event, providing a global platform for these aspiring athletes to showcase their skills to an international audience.

As part of its ongoing social responsibility initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait recognizes the importance of supporting events that empower young athletes and contribute to the overall well-being of the community. By sponsoring the ADCC Kuwait MIDDLE EAST OPEN 2024, Ooredoo Kuwait has demonstrated its dedication to fostering a culture of health, competition, and achievement among Kuwait's youth.

