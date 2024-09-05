Kuwait: In a pioneering strategic partnership, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, and Alshaya Group, one of the region’s leading international retail franchise operators, are proud to announce the launch of ‘Aura Mobile’ – a brand new mobile service designed for life.

Leveraging Alshaya's award-winning Aura loyalty programme, Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo offers customers in Kuwait exceptional mobile services with exclusive retail and loyalty benefits across 50+ Alshaya brands.

Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo aims to transform Kuwait’s mobile landscape by leveraging Ooredoo’s cutting-edge telecommunications services, extensive network infrastructure, and technological expertise. The new subscription service is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s connected world, offering a range of competitive mobile services combined with the best shopping, dining, entertainment experiences, and always-on connectivity.

Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to enhancing the world of its customers through continuous innovation and expanding its offerings to meet their evolving needs. With the launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo the company is making a sustainable step forward in developing its innovative services by seamlessly integrating communication with exclusive retail benefits.

With Ooredoo Kuwait's comprehensive 5G network coverage and roaming services, Aura Mobile powered by Ooredoo ensures reliable, uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity for an exceptional experience. Customers can subscribe to Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo online and through the Aura loyalty app and gain access to many innovative and exclusive features that enhance their experience.

At the press conference announcing the launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, emphasized the importance of this alliance, saying: "The launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the telecommunications experience in the Middle East. Through our alliance with Alshaya Group, we not only expanding our services but are also setting new standards for innovation and customer interaction in the telecommunications sector."

He added: "We are proud to be the exclusive telecommunications partner for Alshaya Group in Kuwait through Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo, which reinforces the success of our ongoing efforts in digital transformation and its application across all our services. This strategic direction reflects our unwavering commitment at Ooredoo to developing digitalization in all our areas and ensuring our leadership in technological innovation. Our goal is to become a brand that seamlessly integrates into our customers' diverse lifestyles, upgrading their lives."

The new brand has been designed to effortlessly integrate with Aura loyalty programme, providing Aura members a unified platform to maximise their rewards. Aura members can earn and redeem points with every transaction, and access a wide array of personalised shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences across more than 50+ Alshaya brands.

"By leveraging our expertise in retail and loyalty programs alongside Ooredoo's leadership in telecommunications, we are setting a new standard for delivering customer-centric products and services” stated John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, at the event. “Building on the success of the Aura loyalty program, which has consistently exceeded customer expectations and has been recognized as the Best Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards—we are pleased to continue raising the level of our offerings to our loyal customers by providing the best of Alshaya Group. Aura Mobile powered by Ooredoo is more than just a communication service; it is a gateway to a world of rewards and privileges."

By launching Aura Mobile, Ooredoo Kuwait and Alshaya Group have joined forces to deliver unparalleled value to their customers. This strategic partnership not only introduces a comprehensive rewards system, but also showcases both companies’ unwavering commitment to elevating customer experiences across the board. Ooredoo Kuwait continues to strive toward becoming an integral part of its customers’ lifestyles, offering solutions that enhance every aspect of their daily lives.

About Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and technology solutions, is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge services that enhance the digital lives of its customers. As part of the Ooredoo Group, which operates across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo Kuwait leverages its extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology to offer a wide range of communication solutions, including mobile, fixed-line, and internet services.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, Ooredoo Kuwait continually invests in enhancing its service offerings and infrastructure. The company is committed to driving digital transformation and providing high-quality, reliable connectivity and entertainment solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Kuwaiti market.

Through its innovative products and services, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to enrich lives, support economic growth, and contribute to the development of the digital economy in Kuwait.

Learn more about Ooredoo Kuwait: https://www.ooredoo.com.kw/portal/en/index?iscallback=t

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkey, and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses, including one of the region’s largest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestigious malls to local coffee shops, drive-thrus, and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, including Starbucks, American Eagle, Foot Locker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com