OFN to support Ooredoo’s RISE strategy and ambition to grow international infrastructure revenues from 3% to 12%

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group today announced the formation of Ooredoo Fibre Networks (OFN), a new independent entity dedicated to managing and scaling Ooredoo’s international connectivity and submarine cable infrastructure ambitions, and the appointment of Khalid Hassan Al-Hamadi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective from 15 February 2026. The carve-out process is expected to be completed by 2027.

OFN will serve as the Group’s specialised vehicle to execute strategic investments in submarine cables and high-capacity terrestrial transport fibre, a substantial digital infrastructure opportunity offering attractive long-term returns.

The new entity will bundle Ooredoo’s expanding portfolio of international connectivity assets and projects under a dedicated platform, strengthening its ability to capture rising demand for resilient, high-performance data routes driven by hyperscalers, cloud providers, and AI platforms.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “International connectivity and subsea infrastructure are already among the most strategic digital assets in the world, and demand is accelerating with AI, cloud, and hyperscale growth. With the formation of OFN, and with Khalid Hassan Al-Hamadi at the helm, we are creating a focused platform to scale our investments in fibre and submarine cables, deliver attractive long-term returns, and cement Ooredoo’s position as a key data gateway between Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.”

The formation of OFN sits firmly within Ooredoo’s evolved strategy, RISE, which combines three investment horizons aimed at delivering superior shareholder returns and accelerating the Group’s transformation into a leading digital infrastructure

“This is a core pillar of our RISE strategy. We have set a clear ambition to grow our international infrastructure and subsea cable business from 3% to 12% of Group revenues over time, reflecting the scale of the opportunity in global data and AI traffic flows,” Aziz added.

Ooredoo is currently building one of the largest subsea cable and transport fibre networks in the GCC, positioning the Group as a strategic gateway for digital traffic between Europe and Asia. This includes the FIG subsea cable system, under development with Alcatel Submarine Networks and spanning approximately 1,900 kilometres, alongside additional submarine and terrestrial connectivity investments across the region.

Together, these projects are creating a new regional connectivity corridor and a strategic alternative to legacy routes, reinforcing Ooredoo’s role at the centre of global infrastructure flows.

Appointment of Khalid Hassan Al-Hamadi as CEO of OFN

Khalid Hassan Al-Hamadi brings deep operational and strategic leadership experience across Ooredoo’s footprint.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Ooredoo Maldives since February 2022, following a long career within Ooredoo Qatar where he held senior leadership roles across consumer sales and strategic planning.

Under his leadership, Ooredoo Maldives accelerated its digital transformation agenda, expanding 5G coverage to approximately 80% of the population, extending broadband connectivity to additional islands, and deploying a new submarine cable to strengthen international connectivity. The company also achieved record performance in total revenue and net profit during his tenure. These initiatives reinforced the company’s market position and earned global recognition, including a Guinness World Record for hosting the largest underwater panel discussion.

He also brings more than 15 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, including leadership roles at Qatargas and General Electric, with recognised expertise in operational excellence, transformation delivery, and the execution of large-scale, capital-intensive infrastructure projects.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region’s most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fibre networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale.

As of 31 December 2025, Ooredoo generated full-year Revenue of QAR 24.6 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.