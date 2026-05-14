Kuwait – In a move that reflects the accelerating shift toward the digitalisation of healthcare in Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait; the leading telecom and technology provider and recipient of the “Telecom Company of the Year 2026” award, has announced a strategic partnership with Hadi clinic. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen the technological infrastructure of healthcare institutions in line with the latest global advancements in telecommunications, information technology, and artificial intelligence.

The partnership aligns with the objectives of “Kuwait Vision 2035”, which focuses on building a sustainable knowledge-based economy and advancing digital transformation across key sectors, particularly healthcare. The initiative seeks to develop smart, integrated solutions that enhance the efficiency of medical services and improve the overall patient experience.

Under the agreement, Ooredoo Kuwait; working in collaboration with Hadi Clinic and Huawei; will implement a comprehensive ICT ecosystem. This includes next-generation networks, high-performance data centres, cloud computing technologies, advanced storage solutions, as well as disaster recovery and backup systems. The partnership will also provide long-term local support and operational services to ensure continuity and efficiency.

This advanced digital infrastructure is expected to enable healthcare institutions to adopt a “smart hospital” model, improve secure and efficient medical data management, and leverage artificial intelligence to support clinical decision-making. Ultimately, this will enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and patient experience.

The collaboration also aims to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem driven by digital innovation, improving the speed and accuracy of medical services while strengthening cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard patient data and ensure the highest standards of privacy and trust.

In a statement, Sulaiman AlHomoud, Director of B2B marketing at Ooredoo said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering the healthcare sector through advanced and innovative digital solutions. We are supporting the healthcare ecosystem with secure, scalable infrastructure that meets future demands and enhances efficiency and service quality, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.”

AlHomoud added, “through these global technology partnerships, we are working in full integration with Hadi Clinic and Huawei to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem that promotes sustainability, enhances performance, and supports Kuwait’s digital transformation journey.”

Mr. Mubarak AlMailem, General Manager of Hadi Clinic stated that the partnership represents a key strategic step toward the comprehensive development of the healthcare system. He noted that cooperation with Ooredoo Kuwait and Huawei will enable the hospital to deliver more accurate, faster, and personalised medical services, ensuring a seamless and integrated patient experience.

He added:

“We are committed to applying the highest international standards in healthcare technology, with a strong focus on improving operational efficiency and the quality of medical care, in line with future expectations.”

Mr. Zaid AlMailem, Deputy General Manager, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to continuous innovation in healthcare delivery, noting that the partnership will enable the adoption of advanced technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency and improve clinical outcomes.

He added:

“Protecting patient data is a top priority for us. We are implementing advanced cybersecurity systems to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability.”

The partnership aims to build a smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable healthcare ecosystem that supports the future of Kuwait’s healthcare sector.