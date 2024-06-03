Marrakech, Morocco:

OneClickDrive, the leading car rental marketplace in Dubai, has some exciting news! They are expanding operations in Morocco, marking their first venture into the African continent. This strategic move not only broadens their market reach but also sets a significant milestone in their growth journey.

Since its inception, OneClickDrive has been setting new standards in the car rental industry. Their innovative platform offers a diverse range of vehicles, from luxury cars to budget-friendly options, ensuring that customers find the perfect car to suit their needs. Some key statistics highlighting their success include:

Partnerships: Over 250 car rental suppliers offer a diverse selection of vehicles.

Fleet Size: More than 5000 vehicles, making it the largest car rental marketplace in Dubai and other major cities worldwide.

Customer Base: Trusted by over 100,000 users each month, reflecting its widespread popularity and reliability.

Building on this success, they have expanded car rental in Marrakech and other cities in Morocco. The country is a vibrant market with growing demand for car rentals, especially among tourists attracted by its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and bustling cities. Additionally, Morocco's strategic location in North Africa serves as a gateway to the continent, making it an ideal launchpad for further expansion.

Why the GCC and Africa are the Next Frontiers

While the rent a car Morocco expansion marks an exciting new chapter, OneClickDrive is also focusing on expanding into other GCC and African regions. Here’s why these regions are the next frontiers for OneClickDrive:

Tourism Growth: Both the GCC and North Africa are seeing significant tourism growth, with North Africa experiencing a 7% increase in international arrivals and the GCC boosted by major events and investments.

Urbanisation: Rapid urbanisation and economic development in both regions are increasing the demand for car rental services.

Youthful Population: Over 60% of Africa’s population is under 25, tech-savvy, and seeking convenient travel solutions, while the GCC has a young, affluent population valuing luxury and convenience.

Infrastructure Development: Investments in infrastructure, including roads and airports, are enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the GCC and Africa.

They believe this move will enhance their growth and contribute to the development of the car rental industry in these regions.

-Ends-

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

For inquiries, please contact:

Mahesh Pagarani (Founder)

mahesh@oneclickdrive.com

https://www.oneclickdrive.com/morocco/car-rental