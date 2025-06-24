Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world’s fastest-growing smart mobility and technology brands, has made a bold statement in the UAE by taking over Dubai International Airport — one of the busiest and most luxurious air hubs globally — with a premium branding and advertising campaign. The campaign marks a major milestone in the company’s rapid international expansion and underlines its strategic commitment to the UAE and wider Middle East region.

In just two years, OMODA&JAECOO has entered 41 global markets and surpassed 540,000 units in cumulative sales, positioning itself as the fastest-growing new auto player in the world. The brand’s latest move in Dubai demonstrates its ambition to engage with high-value international audiences, business travellers, and local consumers in one of the world’s most influential transit locations.

Iconic Visibility at Dubai International Airport

With its brand name now prominently displayed across key touchpoints in Dubai International Airport — from digital billboards to premium signage — OMODA&JAECOO is capitalizing on the airport’s unparalleled footfall and prestige. This visual takeover not only elevates brand visibility but reinforces its image as a premium, forward-looking automotive innovator. Dubai International Airport, known as a global gateway for luxury and innovation, provides the ideal platform for OMODA&JAECOO to connect with trend-conscious, tech-savvy, and high-net-worth individuals.

Strengthening Presence in the UAE and Middle East

OMODA & JAECOO’s participation at DXB is a key milestone in the brand’s strategic expansion across the Middle East. Officially launched in the UAE in February 2025, OMODA & JAECOO’s local subsidiary now serves as the central hub for the entire Middle East and GCC region. This strong foundation allows the brand to tailor its products and services to the unique needs of regional customers, providing them with a personalized and enhanced ownership experience.

“We’re excited to see our footprint in the UAE grow, with showrooms already established in Deira Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and the recently opened location in Fujairah. With further expansions underway, we look forward to opening new showrooms in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi later this year, underscoring our long-term commitment to the market,” said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.

“To better serve our customers, we’ve also launched a state-of-the-art, 12,000 sqm integrated spare parts centre— the largest of its kind among Chinese auto brands in the region. This facility ensures a 100% parts fulfilment rate and a 24-hour supply of urgent components (VOR), significantly enhancing the quality of our after-sales service.”

Driving Innovation and Lifestyle Transformation

As part of its UAE growth strategy, OMODA&JAECOO is preparing to introduce its new JAECOO J5 — a premium outdoor light off-road SUV designed for both adventure seekers and pet-friendly lifestyles. Alongside the J5, the upcoming launch of the OMODA C7, a next-generation NEOCrossover, is expected to further strengthen the brand’s appeal among the UAE’s young, urban, and environmentally aware consumers.

A Born-Global Brand with UAE at Its Core

“Dubai and the UAE represent the future of mobility — innovative, premium, and connected,” said Shawn Xu. “Our brand campaign at Dubai International Airport isn’t just about visibility. It’s about aligning with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision and delivering high-value experiences for the region’s most discerning drivers.”

With more than 300 showrooms across Europe, a record 370% year-on-year growth in NEV sales, and a rapid expansion into Latin America and Asia, OMODA&JAECOO is not just building a global footprint — it’s setting new benchmarks for speed, scale, and strategic market engagement. And with Dubai International Airport as its new global branding stage, the company’s UAE journey is only just beginning.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7, and JAECOO J5, along with the upcoming SHS models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution centre in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.