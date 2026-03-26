Unrestricted liquidity payments in respect of the 2028 sukuk Trust Certificates with no reliance on new sales, collections or refinancing

Revenue backlog increased to USD 6.1 billion; launched portfolio fully funded with more than two times cover from existing sales ensuring construction completion across the portfolio as planned

Dubai, UAE – OMNIYAT Holdings Ltd (“OMNIYAT” or the “Company”), today provides the following voluntary market update.

Liquidity and Debt Position

OMNIYAT continues to perform in line with management expectations and maintains a strong liquidity position supported by low leverage and a solid balance sheet. As at 31 December 2025, OMNIYAT had liquidity of over AED 5.3 billion (USD 1.4 billion) in cash and cash equivalents, and other financial assets. This included AED 2.7 billion (USD 726 million) unrestricted corporate liquidity not subject to project escrow or regulatory ring-fencing, which was further enhanced by the AED 2.2 billion (USD 600m) Sukuk issuance in March 2026.

That unrestricted liquidity covers the next debt maturity arising in respect of the USD 500 million sukuk due in 2028, with no reliance on new property sales, buyer collections, refinancing or additional capital markets activity to meet the obligation. OMNIYAT has no material short-term maturities, and its debt maturity profile now extends to 2031 following three sukuk issuances totaling USD 1.5 billion.

OMNIYAT’s downside planning also remains robust. Based on internal stress testing, coverage of FY2028 and FY2029 sukuk maturities remains more than sufficiently covered even under a severe scenario.

Development Portfolio, Execution and Contracted Revenue

OMNIYAT’s launched development portfolio has a gross development value of USD 11.7 billion and is diversified across OMNIYAT-branded residential (43%), Beyond-branded residential (26%) and commercial projects (31%). The portfolio spans prime Dubai waterfront and urban locations including Palm Jumeirah, Marasi Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai Islands and Sheikh Zayed Road. All launched projects are fully funded to completion and proceeding in line with approved schedules. Existing sales provide 2.3x cost cover across the launched portfolio.

Based on preliminary unaudited year-to-date 2026 figures, revenue backlog has increased to USD 6.1 billion, following over USD 729 million of additional sales recorded year-to-date. This backlog provides revenue visibility equivalent to more than five years of FY2025 revenue and supports the completion of the entire launched portfolio from existing resources.

Construction activity continues across all active sites. Recent milestones include AVA topping out, Orla reaching level-14 slabs across all three towers, Aria completing structural works and The Mural commencing main works. OMNIYAT’s project execution framework continues to classify all active projects as green, with no corporate cash injection required at project level.

The Company continues to engage tier one, well-capitalised contractors and maintains business continuity arrangements across their supply chain. Alternative logistics routes via Sohar, Fujairah and Jebel Ali remain established and operational, and no material supply chain disruption has been reported as at the date of this update.

Sales Performance and Buyer Profile

There have been no purchase cancellations since the onset of recent regional uncertainty. Preliminary unaudited year-to-date sales totaled over USD 729 million, while collections totaled USD 415 million (over AED 1.5 billion), broadly in line with management expectations. Staged buyer payments continue to be received in line with contractual schedules.

OMNIYAT’s buyer base comprises global ultra-high-net-worth individuals who typically do not rely on leverage to complete transactions. This supports relative resilience in periods of short-term sentiment volatility. OMNIYAT’s position is further reinforced by its leadership in Dubai’s ultra-luxury segment, where it accounted for approximately 23 per cent of USD 10 million+ transactions between 2021 and 2025, and by a multi-brand offering, including Beyond, that allows it to respond to shifts in market segmentation while preserving the strength of the OMNIYAT brand.

UAE Market Context

OMNIYAT operates principally within the UAE, whose sovereign credit ratings were reaffirmed at AA/Stable by S&P during the current period of regional uncertainty. The structural drivers underpinning Dubai’s real estate market remain intact, including population growth, long-term residency frameworks, international capital inflows and a business-supportive regulatory environment.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, said:

“Our financial position is strong and straightforward: more than USD 1 billion in unrestricted liquidity against a next maturity of USD 500 million in 2028. That gives us more than sufficient liquidity for our corporate obligations. We have over USD 6 billion in revenue secured from the sales we have already contracted - equivalent to more than five times of FY2025 revenue. Our entire USD 11.7 billion development portfolio is funded from existing resources.

The UAE leadership has a very strong resilience track record, absorbing the impacts of various regional or global situations, adapting the country’s policy response and resetting for recovery and renewed growth and advancement. Whilst the current situation may understandably introduce short term uncertainty, we are confident that the core fundamentals remain unchanged. We continue to be aligned and supportive of the national leadership. We continue to build.

Our certificate holders trusted us with their capital. I am personally conducting direct engagement with them this week to communicate these data-led business fundamentals which have not changed.”

OMNIYAT will continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as required.

For investor inquiries, please email investor.relations@omniyat.com.

For media inquiries, please contact noha.habib@omniyatgroup.com.