VELA VIENTO, Dorchester Collection, Dubai is the third OMNIYAT project to be launched in Marasi Bay, embodying OMNIYAT’s vision to reshape the area into an uber-luxury waterfront destination.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading visionary developer, is expanding its portfolio in Marasi Bay with its latest masterpiece, VELA VIENTO, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Once complete, OMNIYAT’s new property will contribute significantly to the elevation of the Marasi Bay area into a unique ultra-luxury enclave along with its sister property, VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai — launched in June 2023 — as well as the highly anticipated opening of Dorchester Collection’s first Middle East hotel, The Lana and The Lana Residences in February 2024. These properties collectively represent OMNIYAT’s projected plans along the waterfront, following its acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina last year.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman at OMNIYAT, commented: “Dubai continues to exceed global and local expectations with its architectural concepts and elevated living spaces. VELA VIENTO therefore isn't just a residence; it's a symbol of a new standard in timeless and elegant placemaking, and OMNIYAT will continue to craft the unconventional by curating living canvasses that fulfill the needs and aspirations of the world’s most discerning and selective people.”

VELA VIENTO will become another manifestation of OMNIYAT’s dedication to continuously reimagining ultra-luxury living. At VELA VIENTO, architectural brilliance will meet the flair of French interior design, owing to collaborations with the prestigious Foster + Partners and the renowned Parisian design duo, Gilles & Boissier. A hallmark of OMNIYAT's commitment to ultra-luxury living, Dorchester Collection will elevate the living experience through its standout servicing and management of the residences.

Christopher Cowdray, President at Dorchester Collection, said: “VELA VIENTO will embody the pinnacle of luxury living, seamlessly merging Dorchester Collection’s ethos with OMNIYAT’s legacy of creating iconic masterpieces. Together, we’re not just offering bespoke services, but curating lifestyles. Our ongoing collaboration with OMNIYAT establishes a global paradigm for excellence in hospitality, setting a benchmark that reaches beyond Dubai.”

VELA VIENTO’s architecture will enable seamless indoor-outdoor living, providing each residence with its own landscaped terrace, and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite expansive views of the Marasi waterfront, Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai. Bespoke units will also feature private pools and double-height living spaces.

In addition, VELA VIENTO will be crowned by two four-bedroom penthouses as well as three signature duplex apartments, which will each feature a ‘hanging’ dining room — a concept unique to this property, in which the spaces and bridges between the property’s two towers meet to create a space that offers a distinctive ‘in the sky’ residential experience.

Residents of VELA VIENTO will enjoy a number of luxurious amenities at 100-metres high, featuring a infinity edge swimming pool, double-height gym, yoga studio, sun deck, and lounges. Additional amenities will be located on the podium level, including an indoor lap pool, children’s pool, a wellness spa and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. Beyond the property itself, residents will enjoy the added privilege of accessing amenities provided by neighboring properties VELA and The Lana Hotel, as well as the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah by OMNIYAT.

VELA VIENTO is connected to OMNIYAT’s other projects in the area by the Marasi Bay waterfront promenade, which is crafted to include OMNIYAT’s unique addition of landscaped gardens and communal areas to the destination.

​​​​​​About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus by OMNIYAT, One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, and ORLA, Dorchester Collection.

