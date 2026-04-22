Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) offerings. This marks another significant milestone in Omnix’s strategy to address evolving industry needs by connecting engineering, infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital platforms, and AI into integrated business solutions.

These intelligent connected environments are designed to sense, analyze, and act in real time, enabling outcome-driven operations across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and smart cities, where operational resilience, efficiency, and responsiveness are increasingly critical.

Commenting on the launch, Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said: “We are focused on building cross-domain offerings that combine engineering and digital capabilities into differentiated business value. Our approach brings together engineering, smart infrastructure, AI, automation, cybersecurity, and digital twin technologies into a single integrated framework. This enables organizations to connect and secure physical assets, operational data, and AI-driven decision-making in a way that delivers measurable business outcomes.”

The new offerings also bring together the complementary strengths of AIoT, Agentic AI, and Conversational AI. While AIoT provides the real-world signal layer through connected devices, sensors, telemetry, and operational data, Agentic AI adds decision logic and task orchestration. Conversational AI serves as the interaction layer, allowing operators, engineers, supervisors, and customers to engage with systems in natural language.

The GCC, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, continues to play a leading role in accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies that support sustainability, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness. In this context, the launch of Omnix’s AIoT offerings is both timely and highly relevant, as customers increasingly require enterprise-scale, integrated solutions that can support national infrastructure, large industrial programs, and smart city initiatives.

Omnix’s strength lies not only in designing these environments, but also in implementing and scaling them in line with business and operational requirements. “For us, AIoT is not a side initiative; it is a key enabling layer that links physical assets, operational data, and intelligent decision-making. We are addressing core customer challenges such as fragmented operational data, limited real-time visibility, and slow response to operational events. At the same time, our engagement models are flexible enough to support managed services, outcome-based, and platform-led requirements,” Gomaa added.

Omnix is working closely with customers on initiatives that will continue to expand into areas such as energy optimization, real-time industrial intelligence, and edge-first intelligent systems for mission-critical environments.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/