Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- OmniOps, Saudi Arabia's leading AI Infrastructure Technology provider, today announced the official launch of Bunyan بنيان, the Kingdom's first sovereign Inference as a Service platform, following a strategic meeting with H.E. Eng. Abdullah Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications & Information Technology. This groundbreaking platform delivers cutting-edge AI capabilities with full support for text, vision, and speech applications while ensuring data sovereignty and compliance.

Mohammed Altassan, Founding CEO of OmniOps, commented: "Bunyan delivers unprecedented performance improvements that revolutionize how organizations deploy and scale AI applications. The platform has demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, including doubling inference speed, reducing energy consumption by over 50%, and reducing latency by at least 40%. These achievements position Bunyan بنيان as a game-changing solution for enterprises seeking to optimize their AI infrastructure while minimizing operational costs."

Bunyan بنيان offers an end-to-end AI infrastructure stack. From model deployment capabilities, allowing users to create and deploy their own AI models with a few clicks, to hosting on the most advanced AI infrastructure hardware, such as NVIDIA and Groq. With its unified AI model catalog, the platform provides access to large language models (LLMs), speech recognition, and computer vision technologies in a single, integrated platform that supports both public and private models. This enables organizations to accelerate model inference across text, vision, and speech applications with optimized computational resources.

The platform allows enterprises to create AI-driven applications to automate business processes, and improve data accessibility and team functionality with agentic workflows, significantly shortening time to value. This could include natural language chatbots that can handle HR queries, intelligent document summarization, and pulling instant insights from unstructured data.

Built on OmniOps' AI infrastructure software stack, Bunyan provides GPU-agnostic deployment with simplified large language model hosting. Its deployment flexibility allows organizations to maintain data sovereignty by storing and managing information across virtual and on-premise facilities, regardless of the underlying hardware, with the highest performance output.

The platform also ensures sensitive data remains within compliance mandated boundaries while providing access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, directly supporting the Saudi National Strategy for Data and AI across critical sectors including government, energy, aviation, and healthcare.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia's AI-driven future. The company provides cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities.

Whether its generative AI applications and deep learning model deployment to supporting the next major AI breakthroughs, OmniOps empowers organizations to achieve remarkable outcomes and drive forward advancements in AI.