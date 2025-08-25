Muscat, Oman – Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (Ominvest) is proud to announce its strategic sponsorship of the upcoming MEIRA Annual Conference & Awards, taking place in Muscat on 24–25 September 2025.

Under the theme "Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East," the 2025 Conference represents a timely platform to support transparency, governance best practice, and investor engagement across Oman and the broader GCC.

Last year’s MEIRA Conference brought together over 900 participants, including senior IR professionals, institutional investors, and market regulators, across more than 30 thematic sessions, workshops, and networking events. This year, over 50 expert speakers will address topics such as integrated reporting, ESG communications, global access, and IR digitalization.

Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Group CEO of Ominvest, commenting on the partnership said “As a long-term investor committed to market development, Ominvest is proud to support the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference. This platform reflects our shared vision for driving transparency, investor confidence, and capital market growth in Oman and across the region.”

Andrew Tarbuck, Chairman of MEIRA added “We are delighted to welcome Ominvest as a Strategic Partner for the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference in Muscat. Their participation underscores the vital role that investment institutions play in strengthening capital market infrastructure and enhancing investor confidence across the region.”

Hana Al Maani, Head of Investor Relations at Ominvest, added: “We see this partnership as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the regional IR dialogue. Our focus remains on fostering greater transparency, consistent engagement, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

This partnership builds on Ominvest’s active involvement in the MEIRA Oman Chapter, where it co-hosted the May 2025 meeting with Muscat Stock Exchange and MEIRA, aimed at advancing investor engagement and governance across listed issuers

About Ominvest

Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) SAOG is a leading investment company listed on the Muscat Securities Exchange. With a diversified portfolio across various sectors, Ominvest has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

Media:

Ominvest

Kekst CNC

Alex Dart / Gregor Riemann

Ominvest@kekstcnc.com

+971 54 534 9443